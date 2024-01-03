what are the new elements brought by the “Washington Post”? – Liberation

European Elections 2024 file The article in the American daily largely repeats the conclusions of the June 2023 parliamentary report on foreign interference – in which the National Rally is depicted as a “transmission belt” of the official Russian discourse – but provides little new elements on this subject.

Should we have waited for the American press to bring the links between the RN and Moscow into broad daylight? This is the opinion of several commentators on social networks, after the publication of a Washington Post investigation into Russian interference in France. “The French media, bogged down in petitions for or against Depardieu, did not want to look into the Kremlin/RN collusion confirmed by the devastating Washington Post investigation, an investigation never really carried out by the French press,” written like this a Twitter user (renamed X). An unfounded criticism, according to several journalists, recalling that several surveys carried out by French media, such as Le Monde or Mediapart, have questioned in recent years the proximity of the National Rally with the Kremlin.

The “commercial arrangement” by Jean-Luc Schaffhauser

In 2019, the General Directorate of Internal Security noted that the rare French opinion relays for Russia within Parliament were all linked to the RN. In the parliamentary report on foreign interference submitted to the Assembly at the beginning of June, around twenty pages were devoted to the “particular case of the National Rally” regarding its resolutely pro-Russian positioning: “At each geopolitical crisis [provoquée par la Russie], the FN then the RN assured Vladimir Putin of their support,” noted the report. He identified “convergences of views” and “common interests” “which translate into concrete support such as the relay of the international positions of the Russian authorities, the travel of RN elected officials in Russia, in Donbass or in illegally annexed Crimea, including including by serving as a guarantee for electoral consultations not recognized by the international community, or votes against the condemnations of violations of international law by Russia and the international sanctions pronounced against this State. The RN was, in these respects, described as an “effective transmission belt” and a “direct relay of official Russian discourse”.

On this issue, the Washington Post only provides one truly original element. It concerns Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, a former European MP who played intermediary for Marine Le Pen’s party in negotiations with the Russian-Czech bank, who however has distanced himself from the National Rally for several years. The American daily reveals that Schaffhauser receives “regular funding and support from the number 2 of the Russian embassy in Paris, Ilya Subbotin”, through “the rental of a floor [d’une résidence dont Schaffhauser est le propriétaire] in Strasbourg” – a situation that the former MEP described as a simple “commercial arrangement”. The Washington Post also tells us that Schaffhauser has proposed launching, with financial support from Moscow, a foundation that would advocate for a cease-fire in Ukraine, with the Kremlin retaining its hold on the eastern regions of the country in exchange. of a new rapprochement with the West and an exit from its increasingly close alliance with China. Mr. Schaffhauser explained that he was acting in the interest of France and not Russia.

“Promoting political discord in France”

In fact, notes Marine Turchi, “since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we do not know exactly what the RN-Russia links are, with the exception of Mariani’s explicit support for Moscow. The Washington Post mentions a lobbying operation with French political leaders, but it does not give names and does not say whether the RN leadership was receptive to it. The daily in fact mentions documents “obtained by a European security service” which reveal that Sergei Kiriyenko – the deputy chief of staff of Putin’s administration – explicitly instructed Kremlin political strategists “to promote discord politics in France”, to “undermine France’s support for Kyiv” and “to weaken NATO’s determination”, through social networks “and political figures, opinion leaders and activists”. The documents consulted, however, do not name the personalities concerned.

The daily cites, among other examples, a document asking to promote messages to increase “the number of French people reluctant to pay for another country’s war” and the number of those fearing “a direct confrontation with Russia” . In another memo cited by the Washington Post, a Kremlin strategist asks a troll farm employee to create a message – attributed to a fictional “middle-aged Frenchman” – showcasing Europe’s support for Ukraine as “a stupid adventure” whose consequences are “inflation and falling standards of living”. Speaking to the Washington Post, a Kremlin spokesperson disputed the authenticity of these various documents.

The Lepenist line rises to the surface

These elements of language were found, in part, in the speeches of RN officials. Throughout 2022, Marine Le Pen called for the abandonment of the sanctions taken against Russia which, according to them, “serve no purpose” except “to make Europeans suffer”. In spring 2022, she promised, referring to the sanctions, “cataclysmic consequences on the purchasing power of the French”. However, the Washington Post does not provide any evidence to prove that the similarity of the positions of certain RN executives with certain elements pushed by Moscow is the direct consequence of this lobbying by the Kremlin.

