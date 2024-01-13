What are the side effects on the body of taking atorvastatin?

#side #effects #body #atorvastatin

What is atorvastatin and what is it used for?

Atorvastatin belongs to a class of medications called statins, designed to lower blood cholesterol levels. It works by blocking a key enzyme in cholesterol production in the liver, helping to lower total cholesterol levels and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol.

Cholesterol in the blood. | Photo: Getty Images

Atorvastatin is commonly prescribed to treat:

Hypercholesterolemia: High levels of cholesterol in the blood.

Hypertriglyceridemia: High levels of triglycerides.

Prevention of cardiovascular diseases: Reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in people with risk factors.

Side effects:

Although atorvastatin is generally well tolerated, some patients may experience side effects. It is important to note that not all people will experience these effects and the severity may vary. Some common side effects include:

– Muscle pains:

– Gastrointestinal disorders:

Some people may experience nausea, gas, constipation, or diarrhea as gastrointestinal side effects.

– Liver problems:

Although rare, the use of statins, including atorvastatin, has been associated with liver problems. Periodic liver function tests are recommended.

Atorvastatin is a very common medication in patients with triglyceride problems. | Photo: Cris Cantón

– Type 2 Diabetes:

There is evidence to suggest that long-term use of statins may slightly increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, especially in people with existing risk factors.

Recommendations for safe use:

– Medical appointment:

Before starting any treatment with atorvastatin, it is crucial to speak with your doctor. The health care professional will evaluate your medical history, perform laboratory tests, and discuss the possible benefits and risks of the medication.

– Tell the doctor about medications and supplements:

It is essential to tell your doctor about all medications and supplements you are taking, as some may interact with atorvastatin and increase the risk of side effects.

– Regular monitoring:

Liver function tests and other tests may be needed to evaluate response to treatment and detect possible side effects.

Atorvastatin is used along with diet, weight loss, and exercise to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. | Photo: Getty Images

– Healthy life style:

Atorvastatin is most effective when combined with lifestyle changes. Maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and refraining from excessive alcohol consumption are key factors.

– Awareness of symptoms:

Being alert for any unusual symptoms, especially persistent muscle pain, is essential. If you experience side effects, contact your doctor immediately.

