What are the strongest and most brittle 5-year-old cars

Volkswagen models dominate the TUV report for the year 2018-2019

A growing number of people believe that the most reasonable purchase is a car that is 4-5 years old. With it, the huge initial depreciation is at the expense of the first owner, at the same time the car is still technologically adequate, and the main units have a resource to comfortably last a few more years. To the benefit of those who think in this way, the report of the TUV, the German Association for Technical Inspections, for the year 2024 may be. It is based on the findings of the examinations of nearly 10 million cars. Only a few years ago, Toyota dominated the TUV ranking, with four or five models in the top ten. However, in the cars of 2018-2019, the top-ranked model of the Japanese – RAV4 – does not even enter the Top 30.

If the 6-7-year-old cars in the new report are dominated by Japanese models, in the 4-5-year-old cars (production 2018-2019) the massive presence of Germans at the top makes an impression – in the Top 10 there are nine models of German brands plus one of Skoda. But the truth is that in this age category the differences are very small – only about 4% of damage separates the first from the 50th in the ranking. The compilers of the ranking from TUV themselves emphasize that brands with a better developed service network and stricter control over compliance with service intervals have an advantage here – their cars go to an annual inspection in better condition than those that missed the interval.

If you missed the previous parts of the 2024 TUV report, you can find them here: for 12-13 year old cars; for cars 10-11 years old, 8-9 years old, and 6-7 years old. The 20 most reliable five-year cars according to TUV 2024 (GALLERY):

The good ranking of the Skoda Karoq is joined by that of the Kodiaq (21st place), while the Octavia and Fabia remain in the golden mean, and the Superb is closer to the bottom. It is also worth noting the result of the Renault Captur, which is the best performing French car in front of the TUV in recent years. On the other hand, the Renault Zoe is far below the 100th place.

Toyota, which until a few years ago dominated the TUV rankings, is retreating more and more: the RAV4 is already outside the Top 30, the Yaris is in 45th place, the Auris is all the way in the orange zone, and the Aygo produced in the Czech Republic is almost at the bottom – by the way, normal for a model that is mostly used for city deliveries and not maintained with much care. The Spanish-made Captur has been the best-performing French car in the TUV rankings in recent years, and the Fiesta puts Ford to shame, which is otherwise mostly in the red and orange zone. Small Kia models are also in the green zone, as well as the second generation of the Qashqai, which until the facelift in 2016 was invariably at the bottom.

The presentation of the first “French” Opel is also curious. In the past, the Rüsselsheim company has almost invariably been mid-table, but now the Peugeot-based Crossland-X is deep in the red zone.

IN THE GREEN ZONE: 21. Audi TT – 6.1% defects (average mileage 49,000 km), 21. Skoda Kodiaq – 6.1 (78,000 km), 23. Mercedes A-Class – 6.2 (61,000 km ), 23. Mercedes E-Class Coupé – 6.2 (60,000 km), 25. Seat Ateca – 6.3 (64,000 km), 26. Renault Captur – 6.4 (45,000 km), 26. Volvo XC60 – 6.4 (75,000 km), 28. VW Golf – 6.6 (68,000 km), 29. Audi Q3 – 6.7 (59,000 km), 29. Honda Jazz – 6.7 (43,000 km), 29. Mercedes C-Class – 6.7 (73,000 km), 32. Ford Fiesta – 6.9 (49,000 km), 32. Kia Picanto – 6.9 (42,000 km), 33. Toyota RAV4 – (7.0 65,000 km), 35. Kia Rio – 7.1 (53,000 km), 35. Mercedes GLE/ML – 7.1 (87,000 km), 35. VW Tiguan – 7.1 ( 69,000 km), 38. Audi A1 – 7.2 (52,000 km), 39. Opel Mokka – 7.3 (52,000 km), 40. Ford Ecosport – 7.4 (45,000 km), 41. Opel Grandland X – 7.6 (57,000 km), 41. VW Beetle – 7.6 (45,000 km), 43. Nissan Qashqai – 7.7 (57,000 km), 44. Opel Adam – 7.8 (43 000 km), 45. Mazda CX-5 – 7.9 (62,000 km), 45. Renault Scénic – 7.9 (61,000 km), 45. Toyota Yaris – 7.9 (45,000 km)

IN THE YELLOW ZONE: 48. Hyundai i20 – 8.0 (52,000 km), 48. VW Up – 8.0 (47,000 km), 48. VW Touran – 8.0 (81,000 km), 51. Hyundai ix20 – 8.1 (43,000 km), 51. Mercedes E-Class – 8.1 (99,000 km), 51. Seat Ibiza 8.1 – (53,000 km), 54. Ford C-Max – 8.2 (60,000 km), 55. Mazda 6 – 8.3 (67,000 km), 56. Audi A4/A5 – 8.4 (80,000 km), 56. Hyundai i30 – 8.4 (59,000 km), 56. Skoda Octavia – 8.4 (86,000 km), 56. Smart Fortwo – 8.4 (34,000 km), 60. Seat Mii – 8.6 (50,000 km), 60. Seat Arona – 8.6 (49,000 km), 60. Skoda Fabia – 8.6 (54,000 km), 60. Skoda Rapid – 8.6 (64,000 km), 64. Seat Leon – 8.7 (69,000 km), 64. Skoda Citigo – 8.7 (45,000 km), 64. Smart Forfour – 8.7 (40,000 km), 67. BMW 1/2 Series – 8.9 (60,000 km), 68. Hyundai Tucson – 9, 1 (60,000 km), 68. Kia Sportage – 9.1 (62,000 km)

IN THE ORANGE ZONE: 70. Opel Insignia – 9.2 (81,000 km), 70. Opel Zafira – 9.2 (74,000 km), 72. Peugeot 208 – 9.4 (49,000 km), 73. Ford B -Max – 9.5 (44,000 km), 73. Opel Astra – 9.5 (73,000 km), 75. Kia Ceed – 9.6 (65,000 km), 76. BMW 3/4 Series – 9, 9 (83,000 km), 76. Renault Twingo – 9.9 (40,000 km), 76. Toyota Auris – 9.9 (64,000 km), 76. VW Passat – 9.9 (96,000 km), 80 . Opel Corsa – 10.1 (48,000 km), 80. Renault Mégane – 10.1 (64,000 km), 82. Fiat 500 – 10.2 (39,000 km), 82. Mazda 3 – 10.2 ( 58,000 km), 82. Skoda Superb – 10.2 (95,000 km), 85. Citroën C3 – 10.3 (50,000 km), 85. Ford S-Max – 10.3 (85,000 km), 87 .Ford Kuga – 10.4 (61,000 km), 88. Citroën C1 – 10.5 (43,000 km), 88. Ford Mondeo – 10.5 (91,000 km), 90. BMW X3/X4 – 10, 6 (69,000 km), 90. Ford Galaxy – 10.6 (84,000 km), 90. Nissan Micra – 10.6 (47,000 km), 90. Peugeot 308 – 10.6 (72,000 km), 90 Peugeot 2008 – 10.6 (50,000 km), 90. Renault Clio – 10.6 (51,000 km), 90. Toyota Aygo 10.6 (46,000 km)

IN THE RED ZONE: 97. VW Caddy – 10.8 (80,000 km), 98. Fiat Panda – 11.2 (44,000 km), 99. Ford Focus – 11.3 (75,000 km), 100. Ford Ka+ – 11.7 (42,000 km), 101. Citroën Berlingo – 12.3 (71,000 km), 102. Hyundai i10 – 13.0 (42,000 km), 103. Dacia Duster – 13.2 (58,000 km ), 104. Opel Crossland X – 13.7 (43,000 km), 104. Renault Zoe – 13.7 (46,000 km) BMW X5 and X6 are in last place in the ranking, even behind Dacia. But the crossovers of the Bavarians are also among the models with the greatest mileage. At the bottom, the usual presence of the entire Dacia range and the Volkswagen Sharan subscribed to the last ten is now colored by as many as five models of the BMW Group. For the BMW X5 and X6, the humiliating last place in the ranking remains, although we must note that this is one of the models with the highest average mileage overall – almost twice that of the leader. THE TEN MOST PROBLEM MODELS: 106. Dacia Sandero – 13.9% breakdowns (50,000 km average mileage) 107. Mini -14.7 (49,000 km) 108. BMW 5/6 Series – 15.1 (87,000 km ) 109. Dacia Logan – 16.0 (64,000 km) 110. BMW X1 – 16.4 (63,000 km) 111. Dacia Dokker – 16.5 (67,000 km) 112. Seat Alhambra – 17.3 (76 000 km) 113. BMW 2 Active Tourer – 17.6 (63,000 km) 114. VW Sharan – 17.7 (82,000 km) 115. BMW X5/X6 – 17.9 (91,000 km)

