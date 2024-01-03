What are the surface conditions of the Red Planet like?

#surface #conditions #Red #Planet

KOMPAS.com – Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and has a rusty red appearance that has earned it the nickname the Red Planet.

The Red Planet is a cold desert in the solar system. This planet has a very thin atmosphere.

Phenomenal dust storms can grow so large that they engulf entire planets, temperatures can get so cold that carbon dioxide in the atmosphere instantly condenses into snow or frost, and earthquakes on Mars frequently shake the planet.

Therefore, it is not surprising that this small planet continues to intrigue scientists and is one of the most explored objects in the solar system.

Surface of Planet Mars

The Red Planet actually has many colors. On the surface, colors such as gold and brown can be seen.

The reason Mars looks reddish is due to oxidation or rust of iron in rocks, regolith (Mars soil), and Martian dust. This dust is lifted into the atmosphere and from a distance makes much of the planet appear red.

Interestingly, although Mars is about half the diameter of Earth, its surface area is almost the same as Earth’s dry land.

Volcanoes, impact craters, movements of the Earth’s crust, and atmospheric conditions such as dust storms have changed the Martian landscape over the years, creating some of the solar system’s most interesting topographic features.

The huge canyon system, called Valles Marineris, is long enough to stretch for more than 4,800 km. This Martian canyon is 320 km wide and 7 km deep. This is about 10 times the size of the Grand Canyon on Earth.

Mars is also home to the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons. This mountain is three times taller than Mount Everest with a base the size of the state of New Mexico.

Mars appears to have had water in the past, with a network of ancient river valleys, deltas, and lake beds, as well as rocks and minerals on its surface that could only form in liquid water. Several features suggest that Mars experienced a major flood about 3.5 billion years ago.

Currently, there is still water on Mars, but the Martian atmosphere is too thin so liquid water cannot survive for long on the surface.

Water on Mars is found in the form of ice just below the surface of the polar regions as well as in the form of salt water, which seasonally flows down hillsides and crater walls.

