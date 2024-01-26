What awaits you at the Zurich Derby, now that GC belongs to Americans

#awaits #Zurich #Derby #belongs #Americans

How long does DJ Bobo hold the tone when he sings “O’er the land of the free”? Image: www.imago-images.de

Owners from the USA have replaced those from China at the record champions. The Grasshoppers’ first home game under new management is the city derby against FC Zurich on Sunday.

26.01.2024, 14:5226.01.2024, 15:57

Satire – (almost) no word is true!

When the 284th Zurich Derby kicks off on Sunday at 4:30 p.m., it will be under special circumstances. GC was sold during the winter break and Americans are now in charge instead of the Chinese.

This change leaves its mark. The new owners, who own Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, have brought the American way of life with them. We already know exclusively what it will be like:

A beer now costs 18 francs. It goes without saying that the Plörre in the derby is alcohol-free for safety reasons.

The days of the slaughterhouse next to the stadium are numbered. The new GC owners buy the property, tear it down and create a large parking lot. The GC family, brought back to life, celebrates a tailgate party hours before kick-off.

Bild: www.imago-images.de

Before the game, DJ Bobo “sings” the national anthems: After “Trittst im Dawn” there is also “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the American one, in honor of the owners. With the last note, the Patrouille Suisse appears, thundering over the Letzigrund.

Bild: keystone

If the opponent misses a penalty, Hoppers fans can be doubly happy: In this case, if you show a match ticket, you will get a free burger at the golden M.

The new mascot “Gumpy, the Heugümper” entertains spectators with acrobatic performances. GC coach Bruno Berner is slightly irritated when the grasshopper gives striker Dorian Babunski tips before he comes on.

“Gumpy” is described as “friendly, with a slightly aggressive undertone”. Image: midjourney (ki-generated)

Commitment to the fatherland is worth it: Between the third and fourth quarter (everyone knows that there is more than one break) the members of the Infantry Servant School 14 at the Birmensdorf barracks are thanked for their efforts.

Pour it out for the spotlight.Image: KEYSTONE

The new owners have anticipated that the stadium will not always be completely full for GC home games. Until then, the largest Swiss flag in the world will be enthroned in the curve to the left of the main stand.

The 80×80 meter flag was previously hanging on Säntis.Image: KEYSTONE

If the Hoppers come under pressure, the stadium announcer calls on the fans to help. «Defense! Defence!” echoes through the circle, while behind goalie Justin Hammel two dozen cheerleaders form a wall with plastic stone blocks.

Fans help: A D and a fence form the D-Fence.Image: imago-images.de

According to the teachings of American Confucius: Don’t worry about the athletics track, use it wisely. If there isn’t much going on in the field, “Gumpy” is there. Sometimes he tries his hand at hurdle sprinting, other times he stumbles into the water ditch to the delight of the fans.

The boring bratwurst is out in New Hollywood. The Letzi burger is accompanied by nachos with yellow cheese sauce (23.50 Fr.) and Californian sushi rolls (three pieces for 39.– Fr.).

Jalapeños cost 2.00 extra, it’s Zurich after all.Image: Shutterstock

This custom, which the Americans brought with them, is completely new to Switzerland: the supporters of both teams sit peacefully next to each other.

