What can be done against tickly cough, phlegm cough and persistent cough?

#tickly #cough #phlegm #cough #persistent #cough

Coughing removes irritating particles from the airways. The cough itself can have several reasons, each causing a different type of cough: tickly cough, phlegm cough and persistent cough. We discuss the causes and what you can do about it.

Causes of coughing

Coughing is caused by irritation of the airways. This can have various causes. This is often caused by a viral infection, such as a cold. But it can also be a bacterial infection. It can also be a side effect of certain medications, asthma, but also of frequently clearing the throat. In addition, it can be a reaction to chemicals, (cigarette) smoke, very cold or warm air or because stomach acid comes back into your throat.

By coughing, the body removes unwanted or irritating substances from your throat, lungs and airways. It therefore has a function and in general it is better not to suppress it. However, you can do several things to relieve coughing.

Tickling cough

A tickly cough is usually caused by a viral infection. It is also called irritable cough. Or dry cough, because there is (almost) no mucus when coughing. Certain medications can also cause a tickly cough as a side effect. This is the case, among others, with captopril, enalapril, fosinopril or lisinopril. In that case, consult with your doctor or pharmacist to see if you can switch to another drug.

If you have a tickly cough, it can help to frequently lubricate your throat. For example, you can drink water or tea or take some honey. Sucking on a licorice or throat lozenge also provides temporary relief, but cough syrups and cough tablets do not help, according to Thuisarts.nl.

If you suffer a lot from tickly cough, your doctor may prescribe the cough medicine noscapine. This medicine suppresses the coughing stimulus. Since mucus is no longer coughed up, it is not suitable for phlegm cough.

Also read: Coughing more intensely at the end of the day? This is why

Phlegm cough

Sometimes mucus comes along with your cough, causing you to suffer from mucous cough. You can swallow this, so it is transported to the stomach. It may help to drink something warm or steam with warm water. This allows the mucus to dissolve. Cough medicines specifically for expectorant coughs or expectorant drinks generally do not help. It is also better not to suppress the cough, so that the mucus can leave the body.

Stuck cough

When there is (tough) mucus stuck in the airways that cannot be coughed up, this is a stuck cough. As a result, you may also have difficulty breathing or experience a heavy feeling in your chest. It can be caused by a viral infection, but also by smoking, among other things. It can help to sleep with an extra pillow or, if possible, raise your headboard slightly. That makes breathing easier.

More measures against coughing

Clean air ensures that the airways are less irritated. Therefore, avoid areas with smoke or dirty air. If you smoke, stop smoking. Try not to clear the throat or as little as possible. This irritates the throat and makes you cough again.

If you have a cold, you can use a nasal spray to keep your nose open. This means you have to breathe less through your mouth and your mucous membranes remain moister. Dry mucous membranes can make you cough more. Dust and dust mites can make the coughing sensation worse, so try to keep the house as dust-free as possible.

When should you go to the doctor if you have a cough?

In general, coughing goes away on its own within about 3 weeks. If this is not the case or if you start to feel sick(er), please contact your doctor. Also do this if you feel short of breath or if you cough up blood or rusty brown mucus.

(Source: Thuisarts.nl, Moetiknaardedokter.nl, redactie.nl, Margriet, Gezondheidsplein, Arts en Zorg, Benu, influenzaalert.nl, Longfonds. Photo: Shutterstock)