Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and PM Benjamin Netanyahu clashed because of their different views on the conflict in Gaza. Photo/

GAZA – Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of harming Israel’s security. It is the latest dispute to emerge among the country’s officials over the Gaza war.

Gallant and Netanyahu’s feud is not only due to differences in views in assessing the Gaza war, but there is political competition between the two. Netanyahu doesn’t like Gallant’s ambition to become the next PM.

What Caused Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu’s Dispute at the Israeli Cabinet Meeting?

1. Netanyahu Bans Gallant from Participating in Cabinet Meetings

Netanyahu barred Gallant from holding meetings with the heads of Israel’s security and intelligence agencies – the Shin Bet and Mossad respectively – to discuss the hostage situation and a possible new prisoner exchange deal with Hamas. This was reported by Israel’s Channel 12.

Hamas took more than 200 hostages in a surprise attack in southern Israel on October 7, but released dozens as part of a ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of several Palestinian prisoners.

2. Gallant Accuses Netanyahu of Endangering Israel’s Security

In a face-to-face meeting with Netanyahu on the sidelines of a war cabinet meeting earlier this week, Gallant accused the prime minister of “harming Israel’s security” by not allowing him to hold individual meetings with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Mossad chief David Barnea.

Netanyahu has reportedly prevented Bar and Barnea from participating in meetings deemed “sensitive”, as well as Gallant and Herzi Halevi, the Israeli military chief of staff.