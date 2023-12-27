What changes for those filing tax returns in 2024, the new tax rules

#filing #tax #returns #tax #rules

The new rules approved by the Meloni government with the latest tax law decree come into force in 2024: via the pre-compiled tax return for VAT numbers, news on the 730 form and on Irpef refunds.

The Meloni government has launched a new law decree on tax matters which provides for several changes for next year. Even those who have a VAT number will be able to use the pre-compiled tax return, while there will be additional possibilities for the 730 form which is available to employees and pensioners and for the Irpef reimbursement. Also new in the calendar: the declarations will have to be submitted by Monday September 30, 2024, and the balances can be paid in installments until December 16th. Furthermore, the Revenue Agency will not be able to send communications either in August or December.

What changes for the VAT tax return in 2024

As regards VAT numbers, the decree provides that in 2024 they will also be able to use the pre-compiled income tax return. This will be an experimental novelty, which should then be confirmed in subsequent years. It remains to be seen whether it will be advantageous for those with a VAT number to join this model. In any case, the deadline for submitting the tax return will change: it will be 30 September 2024, and not 30 November as happened in previous years for VAT numbers.

The new rules for the 730 model

As for employees and pensioners presenting form 730, it will become possible verify the data collected by the Revenue Agency before submitting the declaration. More detailed instructions for accessing this data will arrive during 2024.

Also next year they will be able to use the 730 model all natural persons who do not have a VAT number, for any type of income. There will no longer be an obligation to use the Personal Income (or PF Income) model in some cases. The deadline for submission remains set at 30 September 2024.

How to get Irpef refunds or pay the balance

For Irpef refunds, those with income from employment can ask the Revenue Agency to disburse the money directly, and not passing through the company (and therefore through the pay slip). If, however, you do not have to receive a refund, but pay an Irpef balance, you can still do so without going through the company (which would normally withhold the difference from your salary) but by paying with the F24 form.

To pay the F24 form you can also use PagoPA, the same platform that allows you to pay the public administration in other situations. You can make the payment online, or contact your bank or post offices.

Again with regard to the payment of the balance and the first Irpef advance, the payment may be divided into more rate. There may be seven payments (up until now there were six), and the last possible date to complete the payment will be 16 December 2024. The same timing will also apply to those who have a VAT number.