What changes in the lives of Portuguese people in 2024! Only the good things…

Entering a new year always brings a set of changes. The year 2024 is approaching and we have already warned you to prepare your wallet… But there is also a lot of good news!

According to information on the Government’s website, in 2024 several measures will come into force that increase income and promote the quality of life of the Portuguese.

SALARY

The nominal appreciation of workers should be 5% in 2024, as a result of the Reinforcement of the Medium-Term Agreement to Improve Income, Wages and Competitiveness, signed between the Government and the social partners.

The National Minimum Wage increases by 60 euros per month and rises to 820 euros, the biggest increase ever.

TAXES

Workers will pay less IRS. The brackets are updated at 3% and the marginal rates from the first to the fifth brackets decrease. You can now see the withholding tax tables here.

YOUNG PEOPLE

Students up to the age of 35 who complete their bachelor’s or master’s degrees, from 2023 onwards, and stay to work in Portugal will be entitled to a salary bonus to enhance their qualifications. 697 per year in undergraduate courses; 1500 per year for master’s degrees – find out more here.

The IRS lowers more for young people. In 2024, young people will benefit from a larger share of their income tax-free. For example, in the first year of work, income up to 20,370.4 euros is completely exempt.

Free passes for students up to 23 years old.

Young people who finish or have finished the 12th year, between 2023 and 2025, can travel free of charge for 7 days, with unlimited train travel, and sleep 6 nights in the Youth Hostel network.

PENSIONS

Pensions are increased by between 5% and 6%.

The Solidarity Supplement for the Elderly (CSI) has increased by 12.8%, increasing the annual reference value from €5,858.63 to €6,608.00.

FAMILY ALLOWANCE

Family Allowance has an increase of €22/month (compared to 2023) and an increase of €33/month in the case of single-parent families (compared to 2023).

The reference value of the guarantee for children (complementary to family benefit) increases to €122/month

UNEMPLOYMENT

Unemployed people for more than 12 months will be able to accumulate wages with unemployment benefit, as an incentive to return to the job market.

Unemployment benefit with an increase in the minimum (to 586 euros) and maximum (to 1,273 euros) limit.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Public Administration workers will have an increase in income through an increase in wages of 5.4%, with salary updates between 6.8% and a minimum of 3%.

They will be able to progress more quickly in their career, either through a reduction in the necessary points (from 10 to 8), provided for in the new SIADAP, or, in the case of workers affected by the freezes, through the career accelerator, which will allow them to progress with 6 points .

Senior Technicians will more easily reach the top of their career, combining a reduction in the number of remunerative positions and an appreciation of their career, more accentuated in the first positions, with a new entry position, allowing workers currently placed in that position an immediate increase of 263.15 euros.

DIGITAL DOCUMENTS

On January 1, 2024, the regime that changes the legal regimes of the Citizen Card, Digital Mobile Key and Voter Registration comes into force. With this measure, the ID.Gov application makes all identification documents or qualifying titles available in a generalized manner, with their legal validity being equivalent to physical documents, without conditions.



HOUSING

Reinforcement of Porta 65 Jovem, which provides housing at prices compatible with young people’s income and which, in 2024, will have the largest allocation ever with a growth of 19.5% compared to 2023, allowing all candidates to continue to be supported .

Exemption from IRS taxation and exemption from IMI, within the scope of rental contracts for housing prior to 1990, as well as a compensation mechanism for landlords that will come into force in 2024

Deduction of house rent expenses increases by 20% in IRS terms, to €600.

EDUCATION

Teachers placed in the regions of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo and Algarve, who live more than 70 kilometers from the placement school, will benefit from a subsidy to support accommodation expenses, whenever the costs of permanent housing and the occupy leads to an effort rate greater than 35%.

In 2024, 365 Specialized Technological Centers will be in the implementation phase, which correspond to an unprecedented investment in the infrastructure of Professional Secondary Education Courses. These Centers, in the areas of industry, renewable energy, IT and digital, serve as reference spaces for professional training, adapting teaching equipment to the current and future needs of companies. This investment is associated with the reversal of the 5% cut in the financing tables for professional courses.

SCHOOLS

The Program that will invest €1.7 billion in the country’s educational establishments begins. 451 schools will be built or requalified and the first interventions will begin in 2024.

UNIVERSITY EDUCATION

Higher Education Institutions have an increase of 138 million euros, to be distributed according to a new financing model. Additionally, the first 3 program contracts will be implemented with the Universities of the Azores, Madeira (located in outermost regions with low demographic pressure) and also with the Open University.

Direct social action is reinforced and 70 million euros are allocated to the Social Action Fund, the largest tax revenue budget ever and associated with 141 million euros of community funds.

SCIENTIFIC INVESTIGATION

The first edition of the FCT-Tenure Competition is taking place, to hire, in 2024, 1,000 PhD researchers, exclusively for permanent positions, guaranteeing stability to the scientific career.

CULTURE INCENTIVES

New rules for encouraging production within the scope of the Tourism and Cinema Support Fund (which remains with an allocation of 14 million) and new financial incentive for major cinematographic and audiovisual production (up to a maximum of 20M € per year)

SECURITY FORCES

Salary increase for GNR and PSP professionals set between 3% and 5%, through the reinforcement of the MAI budget, in the amount of €150M-

FIREMEN

Digital Firefighter Card, a document that allows any firefighter to identify themselves as such at any institution, such as hospitals. The card will now be available digitally on the id.gov.pt application and also in physical format.

TOLLS

New reductions for all vehicles on motorways in the Interior and Algarve: 30% for light vehicles; 22.6% for the transport of goods and passengers during the day, maintaining the reduction in force for the night, weekends and holidays.



COMPANIES

The improvement of the tax incentive regime for company capitalization comes into force, within the framework of encouraging the use of equity capital, to the detriment of the use of debt. The benefit rate increases from the current 4.5% (5% if SME or Small Mid Cap) to a variable rate by reference to the 12-month Euribor, plus a spread of 1.5 pp (2 pp if SME or Small Mid Cap Cap); the benefit is increased by 50% in 2024 and the reference period is adjusted from 10 to 7 years.

