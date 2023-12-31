What did Nostradamus really predict for 2024? Here’s what the science says

#Nostradamus #predict #Heres #science

Last year’s predictions included everything from a crash on Mars to a “heavenly fire on the royal edifice”, which Nostradamus fans believed meant a meteor would set Buckingham Palace on fire and force the king to live in one of his many other palaces, castles or cottages. Of course, this did not happen – but the prophecies for the coming years promise that we will have to live through all the above things that did not come true, as well as global catastrophes and war with China.

While none of these things sound very pleasant, don’t panic – after all, Nostradamus “predicted” the end of the world in 1999, and we’re still here.

War with China

Some publications have claimed that Nostradamus foretold the coming war with China, based on a passage that says “the red adversary will turn pale with fear. The great ocean will be awe-inspiring.” The “analysts” referred to by JPost say that this conflict could involve NATO countries and lead to an all-out war, a truly graphic interpretation of an unnamed red adversary looking a little pale.

King Charles III will not enjoy the throne for long

It seems that King Charles III of the United Kingdom may not enjoy his new role for long. One passage in Nostradamus’ long and deliberately vague work speaks of a “king of the islands” who will be “driven away by force.” Another passage, which also supposedly refers to King Charles, says that “soon after [pražūtingo karo] a new king will be anointed / who will pacify the land for a long time”.

What did Nostradamus really predict for the year 2024?

Absolutely nothing. The great thing about predicting the future is that the more vague you are, the more correct you can be on most issues. This is why horoscopes choose sentences like “The Sun’s harmony aspect will cause you to experience great changes” – which are so vague that they can be interpreted in any number of ways.

Nostradamus was especially good at making predictions so vague that someone could eventually attribute them to a real event. They are so-called “postdictions”. postdictions), because it is impossible to understand what he prophesied before the event happened, but after the event you can find a passage that seems to have meant it.

For example, a passage that is presented as predicting the rise of Hitler would in no way warn of Hitler himself:

“From the depths of Western Europe, from poor people, a young child will be born, who will seduce a large crowd with his tongue; his glory will rise towards the kingdom of the East.’

If you had read this text beforehand, you might have guessed that he meant that someone famous would be born in Western Europe, but that’s about it. After Hitler came to power, people decided he meant Hitler – and declared Nostradamus once again an incredible prophet based on an incredibly obscure passage.

But in fact, for this year, as every year, Nostradamus did not predict anything, IFLScience summarizes.