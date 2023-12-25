What did the Yankees and Mets offer Yamamoto?

#Yankees #Mets #offer #Yamamoto

The Dodgers won the bid for Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a 12-year, US$325 million pacta deal that according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, includes a $50 million signing bonus and options to opt out of the contract after the sixth and eighth years.

What did the other teams that wanted to sign him offer?

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the offers from the Yankees and Mets were comparable.

Rosenthal reports that the Yankees offered Yamamoto 10 years and $300 million, which would have resulted in a higher average annual value than what the Dodgers’ Japanese right-hander accepted. And unlike the Los Angeles pact, the Bronx Bombers’ offer did not include deferred money, but rather US$30 million per year, period. There was also an option to get out of the contract after the fifth year.

For their part, the Mets matched the Dodgers’ offer of 12 years and $325 million, according to Rosenthal.