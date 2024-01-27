What do Baile Govora and Herculane have in common. What remains of the Austro-Hungarian and Parisian treasures VIDEO

#Baile #Govora #Herculane #common #remains #AustroHungarian #Parisian #treasures #VIDEO

There are spa resorts in Romania that have succeeded or are making sure steps to get out of the outdated standards from communism. Others are particularly notable for their exceptional architectural heritage.

Two Romanian resorts stand out in the spa landscape: Herculane and Băile Govora. They have many features in common, but also things that set them apart. What makes them special is their ancient architecture, extraordinary, although much of it is in ruins.

Both have buildings like no other in our country, an architectural heritage of great historical and aesthetic value, in addition to exceptional natural treasures: mineral springs, strongly ionized air, landscapes, but also countless tourist attractions that surround them, what not should be missed, worth seeing in Romania.

The traces of the Romans, the Austro-Hungarians and the only sequoia in the country

The first mention of the Băile Herculane resort, from Caraș – Severin, dates back to 153 AD, while the first archaeological evidence of the mineral waters from the Vâlcean resort only dates back to the Middle Ages.

At Herculaneum, the Austro-Hungarians erected buildings that had never been seen in any other part of the country, constructions that, admittedly, today are left in ruins. Most of the 74 historical monuments here have become a ruin.

The Neptun Baths, for example, the grandiose Austrian imperial baths built in the late 19th century, have now become a public hazard. And they are not the only ones.

In the case of the looting of the Herculaneum spa real estate heritage, a seemingly never-ending story, 34 people were sent to court, for a damage of 120 million lei, and the authorities declare themselves powerless and continue to make empty promises.

From the oldest resort in Romania documented since the time of the Romans, also worth mentioning is Piața Hercules, the central complex of historical monuments, dominated by the statue of Hercules cast in 1847 in Vienna. Also here are the central park, the Traian and Decebal hotels.

Parisian treasures

And if we owe the historical architecture of Herculaneum to the Austro-Hungarians, that of Băile Govora bears the signature of the French, but also of prominent Romanian personalities.

For example, if in the case of the Herculaneum Baths we mentioned the symbolic building of the Neptun Baths, in the case of Govora, undoubtedly the most famous and emblematic historical monument is the Palace Hotel. The company to which he belongs managed to rehabilitate him with European funds, as well as its own.

The first hotel in Romania with an integrated medical base, which is said to have a twin brother in Switzerland, bears the signature of the French architect Ernest Doneaud. It is also unique in our country, among its secrets we would mention the fact that it has 365 gaps / spaces / windows / doors, being designed so that every day the sun can be seen from every room of the hotel, which is why it was said on times that: “In Govora, the sun is rented by the hour”. Today it is proud not only of its former beauty, but also of the recognition of the services it offers, being the holder of the “Oscar in spa tourism”, in the category “The best hotel with SPA and treatment base in a historic building, renovated, keeping original architecture”, within the galas of the Spa and Spa Tourism Awards from Romania.

The spa park designed by the French landscape architect Emil Pinard is considered the largest in the country, with an area of ​​over 20 hectares. If in the old days it was populated with agaves, magnolias, lilacs, Japanese or yellow acacias, as well as other exotic plants, today nothing of the past has been preserved, in the place considered the cradle of the Govora spa resort, because the first establishment of bathrooms and the first accommodation spaces. In Herculane, on the other hand, a mammoth Sequoia tree, unique in the country, has been preserved for about a century and a half.

However, the park was enhanced by access to European funds by the local public administration. In the Vâlcea resort, once compared to the famous Karlovy Vary, things moved a little better than in Caraș-Severin. Seven kilometers of footpaths, paths for bicycles, rollers and even for ATVs through the forest, a course and a promenade, a mineral beach and a sports base with clay tennis courts and mini-football with synthetic and night turf have been laid out here. . And the park has been enhanced by cascading waterfalls and lights, as well as other redevelopments, such as the one targeting the former casino. Built by the first female architect in Europe, Virginia Haret Andreescu, the place where she never gambled has become today a multifunctional cultural center. There is also a casino in Herculaneum, but it has been abandoned.

Moreover, in both resorts, many of the historical buildings are in ruins today. Among them, the most famous one in Baile Govora is the “royal treatment base”, considered the “jewel of the crown baths”, which meanwhile turned into a “castle of horror”, nicknamed by the locals “The abandoned sanatorium”. It was designed by the same architect who left his mark on the Palace, the Frenchman of Romanian origin Ernest Doneaud, a professor at the School of Architecture in Paris.

There would be much more to say about the two spa resorts, among which the most important aspect worth emphasizing is the fact that in both civil society is struggling not to let the past be forgotten, through a series of events aimed at saving and preserving the patrimonial treasury. But we will return to this topic in a future edition.