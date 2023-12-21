What do many people do when they wake up at night?

#people #wake #night

Lost sleep at night and don’t know how to get it back? Know that you could be making a fatal mistake for your night cycle.

Waking up in the middle of the night is a common experience for many people, whether it’s a trip to the bathroom or a temporary nightmare.

Before returning to sleep, it’s crucial to avoid making a mistake that could disrupt your sleep cycle at this point in the night.

Doctor Biquan Luo shared with the New York Post that 35% of people wake up at least three times a week during the night.

Factors such as noise, temperature and sleep problems can trigger these nighttime awakenings. It is essential to understand and overcome this error to ensure a more consistent quality of sleep.

The mistake of losing sleep at night

According to the doctor, checking the time on your phone can expose you to very stimulating content, making it difficult to relax and fall asleep after waking up.

To get around this error, the recommendation is to stay in bed and try to fall asleep naturally. If after 10 to 15 minutes there is no success, it is advisable to move to another location.

Choose a calm, comfortable space at home, like the couch, and engage in relaxing, low-stimulus activities. Check out what not to do when losing sleep:

Avoid checking the time: Resisting the temptation to check the time on your watch can help reduce time-related anxiety, allowing you to focus on relaxing.

Keep the room dark: Use blackout curtains or a sleep mask to ensure the room stays dark, making it easier to return to sleep. Also Read: Neck ache? Discover exercises to alleviate and prevent the problem

Practice deep breathing: Deep breathing techniques, such as diaphragmatic breathing, can calm the nervous system and induce a more relaxed state.

Avoid electronic devices: Reduce exposure to blue light emitted by electronic devices, as this can interfere with the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone.

Carry out relaxing activities: reading a quiet book, listening to soft music or practicing meditation are activities that can help calm the mind.

Stay calm: Avoid getting frustrated about not being able to sleep right away. Staying calm and accepting the moment can reduce anxiety.

Avoid stimulating foods: avoid caffeine and stimulating foods in the hours close to sleep, as they can make it difficult to relax.

Try the 4-7-8 technique: inhale through your nose for a count of 4, hold your breath for 7 seconds and exhale through your mouth for a count of 8. Repeat until you feel more relaxed.

Try different strategies to find the combination that works best for you, remembering that consistency is key to improving sleep quality.

