What do traditional foods and lifestyles teach us?

Traditional versus modern

Price studied isolated and non-modernized communities such as the Inuit, African tribes and Peruvian Indians. He discovered striking differences between these traditional communities and their modernized counterparts in terms of physical health and dietary habits.1 The traditional diets of these communities include foods rich in essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, resulting in good overall health. These people also suffered significantly less from tooth decay.

The Inuit, for example, had a diet consisting of fish, seal, whale meat and other marine animals, which provided them with essential omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. These nutrients played a crucial role in maintaining healthy bones and a well-functioning nervous system . Something that is also supported in recent literature.2

Unlike their isolated counterparts, the modernized Inuit experienced an increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and tooth decay due to the transition to a Western diet high in processed foods and sugars.1

Price generally found that traditional diets were rich in whole, unprocessed foods such as meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. These diets contained essential nutrients in their natural forms and were free of refined sugars, carbohydrates and processed vegetable oils.

Price further saw that the diet of expectant mothers has a direct impact on the health and development of their children. Women who ate a diet rich in essential nutrients showed a lower risk of prenatal development problems and health problems in their children.1,3 Nutritional deficiencies during pregnancy can lead to growth disorders, cognitive decline and increased susceptibility to diseases in the child.

Soil quality

Another important aspect that Price emphasized was the relationship between soil quality and the nutritional value of crops. Modern agricultural practices have led to soil depletion, leaving plants with fewer essential nutrients than before.4 As a result, people may not get enough nutrients from their diet, even if they eat a varied diet.

Intensive farming has a significant impact on the vitamin and mineral content of food. Studies show that intensive agricultural practices lead to the depletion of essential nutrients in the soil, including calcium, magnesium, selenium and iron.5 This leads to a depletion of the nutritional value of crops, which has an adverse effect on health.6

Fortunately, there are solutions to improve soil quality and increase the nutritional value of fruits and vegetables. Promoting organic farming practices is an important step. Studies show that organic farming methods improve soil fertility and allow higher levels of nutrients in crops.7 Avoiding the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers also helps maintain soil health and improve the nutritional quality of crops.8