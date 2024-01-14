“What do you say to someone who doesn’t have another year to live?”

#doesnt #year #live

There are some things you can no longer say to someone who only has a short time to live. Standard phrases like ‘how are you’ and ‘happy new year’ are no longer valid.

The questions ‘how are you?’ or ‘hey, hello, are you okay?’ are mainly intended as a greeting. The idea is that you answer with ‘good’ or with ‘yes, everything is normal’.

Sometimes things just don’t go well. Or, in general, of course, not everything is going well. I recently heard a solution for the latter. It was our most famous runner Churandy Martina who, when asked ‘how are you?’, I heard answer: “Good enough.” That’s already a much better answer. This immediately shows that not everything is going super well, but that, if you add everything up, your mood is cheerful and happy enough. How beautiful is that?

In addition to the fixed phrases for greeting and farewell, there are also standard words that you say during important events. On New Year’s Eve – immediately after twelve o’clock – you wish everyone a happy new year. You often add a wish that contains the words ‘healthy’ and ‘a beautiful year’. What can you possibly say when someone has told you that he doesn’t have another year to live?

So I spent New Year’s Eve with a friend. There were many of us, because it was also his birthday that day. So it was extra fun. And extra special. A few months ago he was told that the cancer he had was no longer treatable. The only thing that can be done is to slow down the process. He was also told that he probably won’t make it to the end of this year.

He turned sixty on New Year’s Day. There were extra many of us, because it was an extra party. And he wanted that too. He made it clear that he has no need for pity. Not comfort wrapped in sadness. Not to people who blame him for their own gloomy feelings because of what he has heard. He wants people to act as normal towards him as possible. Not wanting to make him talk about his illness all the time. He wants to be cheerful.

It’s all totally worthless! Let us therefore also look for the beauty of being much closer to each other in some way. Everything is experienced more intensely. Also the beautiful things. You suddenly become extra aware of all the love and friendship that was there all along, without mentioning it.

It was his birthday. There were extra many of us, because it was an extra party. And believe me. It really was. More than ever, everyone who was there understood what it means that a new year is coming. That this is not self-evident. And that is why we should not just wish for something, but really see what we can be for each other.

There was drinking and eating. There was dancing and sitting together. Stories were told and listened to. There was a lot of laughter and sometimes short and intense crying. Just before midnight I asked my friend, “How are you, good enough?” And he replied: “No, tonight is going really well. Tonight I’m very happy, because look who’s here. And I think they all love me.”

And then he cried and asked me to make him laugh. I couldn’t say anything other than: “Happy six months, let’s make it a party. Can you do something with that?”

Yeah, that’s good enough for now.

