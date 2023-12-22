what does a bug found in one of V. Zalužno’s offices mean?

#bug #Zalužnos #offices

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that the listening device was not installed in the commander-in-chief’s office, but in one of his possible locations. This means that this room was only being prepared for the army commander’s work in it.

“According to preliminary data, the identified device was inoperable. No means of information storage or remote transmission of audio recordings were detected. This technical device will be submitted for investigation,” the SBU said in a statement.

Yuri Butusov, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of the Censor.net portal, said that several “bugs” were found: one – under V. Zaluzhno’s desk, the other – in the office of his assistant Konstantin Bushuev. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that two listening devices had been found.

“Eavesdropping devices were installed in the offices of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the premises of the personnel ensuring his activities,” the General Staff said in a statement.

V. Zaluzhn himself said during an interview with journalists in Kyiv that on December 18 must have worked in the office where this listening device was found.

The commander-in-chief explained that he and his team did not work directly in the building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a long time, but sometimes used several rooms. They found a listening device in one of them, but it had not been visited by the military for a long time.

“I have several places where I work. And this happened in one of them. I haven’t been there in a long time,” he said.

Didn’t have the required certificate

Valery Kondratiuk, the former head of the counterintelligence department of the SBU and the Main Intelligence Board of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, based on his sources, said that the necessary certificate was not issued for the premises. This means that the bearer of classified information should not have worked there.

“The room where these devices were found did not have a certificate. In order to organize conversations and work with secret information, certain premises receive a certificate from the Security Service of Ukraine,” he explained on the air of the radio station “Radio NV”.

Serhijus Leshchenko, a former member of the Verkhovna Rada and now an adviser to the head of the presidential office, Andrijas Yermark, said that this room in a public building belonged to the state for a long time, but later it fell into the hands of a private investor, who disposed of it at his own discretion.

“More than a year ago, Valerijus Zalužnas sat in this building, but not in this office. Specifically, his subordinate was sitting in this office. Then they changed places. Now they wanted to return to this building,” said S. Leshchenko.

He also noted that the eavesdropping device is an “obsolete device that was used by Ukrainian services back in the days of Viktor Yanukovych.” It was said to have no signal transmission or information storage equipment.

Who did it and why?

It was a “gift” for Ukraine’s Military Counterintelligence Day, which is celebrated on December 18, Viktor Yagun, the former deputy head of the SBU, joked to the BBC’s Russia service.

He pointed out that the device discovered is actually a non-functional imitation of a eavesdropping device. It is very likely that it did not function at all to record classified information and was installed only on the eve of its discovery.

V. Yagun explained this by the fact that the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a restricted-use room that is inspected daily by specialized specialists. In addition, special equipment must be installed there to block any video and audio recording in the room.

In view of this, he assumed that the installation of the device was not a Russian operation, but one of the elements of the political struggle in Ukraine. He does not rule out the possibility that after some time forged records, allegedly obtained from V. Zalužnis’ office, will appear in the public space.

“It’s probably related to a campaign where they want to anger the commander-in-chief and the office of the president.” There are a lot of people who want to do it,” he said. In recent months, information about the conflict between V. Zaluzhno and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, began to appear in the media.

At that time, Andrijus Yusov, representative of the Chief Intelligence Board of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated on Monday that the installation of a listening device in the room where V. Zaluzhnas could work was an attempt by the enemy to obtain information about Ukraine’s military plans.

“This is, of course, a high-profile event. Counterintelligence services, primarily the SBU, must deal with this situation. The war continues, and the enemy is trying to get information and study our plans in various ways,” said A. Jusov.

For his part, General Valerijus Kondratiukas draws attention to the fact that legal acts give the right to install listening devices in the offices of state officials only to two services: the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. However, in order to carry out such procedural actions, they must obtain the permission of the court.

If the eavesdropping device was installed illegally in V. Zaluzhno’s office, this is a serious negligence of the Ukrainian military counter-intelligence, which should have prevented such actions.

“This is a crime that, it seems to me, will have major consequences of a political scandal,” said the former head of GUR.

As for the likely mastermind behind such actions, he also does not rule out the possibility of external forces.

“Today, the information that is discussed with V. Zalužno’s close environment and directly with him is of great interest not only to the Russians, but also to any other persons whom the Russians can use as mediators,” said V. Kondratiukas.

V. Zalužnas, for his part, emphasized that no classified data was disclosed in the room where the “bug” was found. This is due to the fact that the military leadership did not use it at all for a long time.

When asked how he himself assesses the discovery of a “bug” in his office – as pressure or something else – the Commander-in-Chief replied: “No way. Like a war. The research will prove that it can be.”