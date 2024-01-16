What does the 2.2 million euro protocol villa that is being prepared for a high Romanian dignitary look like

The villa in the Spring District benefits from the protection of the secret services. Photo: Cristian Șuțu

The State Protocol Directorate decided to prepare an 842 sqm building in the Primăverii neighborhood for a high dignitary of the Romanian state. It is not yet known to whom the residence will be assigned, but the official documents say that it is either the president of Romania, or the prime minister, or one of the two presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Sources from the central public administration say that on Nikolai Gogol Street, at number 3, will be the residence of President Klaus Iohannis, after he finishes his mandate.

If you want to go back in time, before the Revolution, let’s say in 1984, in order to see what it’s like to be spun all the time, go today to the Primaverii district in Bucharest, to be more precise on Ivan Turgheniev and Nikolai Gogol streets. You will immediately notice how you turn from simple free citizens into potential enemies. Access to Turgheniev street, which stretches along Lake Floreasca, is marked as prohibited for vehicles, except for those living on the riverside. Pedestrians may move on the sidewalks, but you’ll never be alone. With you and paying attention to you, you will notice, along the streets, several people who seem to be employees of some secret services. These people give the impression that they are bored waiting on the sidewalk or in parked cars with the engine running. Intruders from the neighborhood, like us, are immediately targeted and asked: “How can we help you?”. Our answer was simple: “With nothing”. You may be asked more questions like we were, for example. I explained that we were from the press and that we wanted to take some photos. “Ah, ok, because I haven’t seen you around here before…”. If you turn your head towards the car you left parked at the entrance to Turgheniev Street, you will see that someone is taking a picture of your own car. Presumably to verify that you are, as you willingly confessed, who you say you are.

Another street, Nikolai Gogol, is made from Turgeniev Street, with forbidden access. A high dignitary of the Romanian state will have his residence at number 3 of this street. The Romanian government approved the passing of this building into the public ownership of the state, more precisely under the management of the Autonomous State Protocol Administration. It is a building of 842 sqm, kafre contains a building S + P + 1 E in built area on the ground of 252 sqm, another building with a level of 43 sqm and a garage of 30 sqm. According to the official documents, the protocol building has a value of 11.09 million lei, which means about 2.2 million euros.

The value of the property in Gogol 3 jumps to 2.2 million euros. No renovations. photo source: Monitorul Oficial

The mystery of the villa of protocol

The mystery of the destination of this residence is almost total. A careful reading of the official documentation that was the basis for the approval of this Government Decision, however, leaves a clue. In the Foundation Note of this normative act, reference is made to a government ordinance from 2002, more precisely to article 2, letter a, which says to whom the official protocol residences are allocated: “for the President of Romania, the president of the Senate, the president of the Chamber of Deputies , the prime minister and the persons who held the position of head of the Romanian state”. Sources from the central public administration told digi24.ro that “it is not known to whom it will be assigned”, but that all indications lead to President Klaus Iohannis, who is nearing the end of his mandate and who will be entitled, according to the law, to a home of protocol throughout its entire life. The protocol villa on Gogol Street 3 is in the immediate vicinity of another protocol residence. There is the official residence of the current president in office of Romania, thus explaining the commotion among the employees of the secret services in the area when we went to photograph the building at number 3.

Pools and jacuzzis of 900,000 euros at Neptun

The mentioned sources also told us that the Government issued this Decision at the beginning of the year to regulate the legal situation of the respective building, but especially so that it could be renovated by the end of the year, when the mandate of the current president Klaus Iohannis ended. In the Founding Note of the GD it is explained that the building in St. Nikolai Gogol no. 3, sector 1, passes into the public domain of the state and the RA-APPS administration, being intended as an “official residence”. There is also talk about “bearing the expenses related to the use of the building and its equipment”, which will be the responsibility of the institution benefiting from the allocation. In the present case, the Presidential Administration. According to the law, “RA-APPS will conclude rental contracts and service contracts with the institutions where the beneficiaries work, regarding the maintenance expenses for energy, gas, water, sewer, depreciation and wear of fixed assets and objects of inventory, fees and taxes on buildings and land”.

During his term as president, several official residences attributed to Klaus Iohannis, from Bucharest, Neptun or Predeal, were renovated. Villa Lac 3 in Bucharest benefited from renovations worth 1.5 million euros in the year 2015. The residence at Neptun has benefited from several renovation investments over the years: In 2013, 1.5 million euros were spent on the villas at Neptun, and in 2019 construction works were carried out on two outdoor swimming pools, one of 278 sqm, the other of 54 sqm, but also a jacuzzi for 8 people. The contract to build the pools initially cost 600,000 euros, but in the end it ended up costing 900,000 euros. A “beach area covered with stone treated so that it does not heat up under the action of the sun’s rays” was also created. An open bar will be erected on one side of the beach area,” as stated in the February 2019 tender specifications.

