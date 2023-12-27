What does the EPC light in a car mean? This is a harbinger of trouble

EPC is not another name for systems such as ABS, ESP or ESC. The yellow icon on the dashboard means the abbreviation – Electronic Power Control. Most often, it is related to an electrical or electronic system failure. Therefore, one thing is certain – the EPC light on the dashboard means that there has been no mechanical failure.

The EPC indicator lights up yellow – it is a warning and information indicator. According to the rules, its appearance does not require immediate stopping. However, it requires increased vigilance on the part of the driver and inspection of the car as quickly as possible.

It often turns out that quick diagnosis of the problem can be difficult. In road conditions, the chances of finding the problem are very slim, although the fault may be a minor problem. Connecting computer diagnostics will allow you to read the error responsible for displaying the icon.

The culprit may be a simple brake light sensor, engine sensor, crankshaft and camshaft position sensor, as well as a coolant temperature sensor.

Sometimes it is enough for one of the bulbs to burn out (e.g. brake lights) for a message with the EPC icon to appear on the dashboard. The same error may concern a fault in the engine controller and injection system.

The problem should not be ignored because it may result in a ticket, e.g. when the brake light does not work. An error in the coolant temperature sensor may lead to overheating of the drive unit. Other failures of electrical or electronic systems may lead to subsequent immobilization of the vehicle or even damage to the drive unit.

When the EPC light comes on on the dashboard, it is best to go to the nearest workshop for computer diagnostics using a scanner plugged into the OBD socket. Before doing this, it is worth walking around the car and checking if all the lights are working. If not, replace the faulty bulbs and the problem should go away.

