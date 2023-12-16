What ethnicity would Marcel Pavel have, although he never recognized it. The politician who would have fired him

#ethnicity #Marcel #Pavel #recognized #politician #fired

He is considered, without comment, one of the greatest artists in the history of Romania, with an unmistakable voice and a brilliant and long-lasting career in the artistic field. Marcel Pavel is extremely loved by millions of Romanians and, although he tried to keep his private life away from prying eyes, few know details about his origins.

Marcel Pavel would have Roman origins

Discretion is the main word that describes the great Marcel Pavel. The former Eurovision participant has always enjoyed the appreciation of fans, yet manages to keep his private life out of the limelight.

However, in the last decade there have been numerous rumors regarding the roots of the famous soloist and his belonging to the Rroma ethnicity.

In 2009, the politician Mădălin Voicu gave a controversial speech at a conference about the Roma minority in Romania, which took place in Craiova.

During that event, the great violinist listed a list of public figures from Romania, emblematic representatives of the Roma ethnic group, among whom would be the tenor Marcel Pavel.

Although the famous singer never confirmed that he would indeed have Romani origins, Marcel Pavel did not refuse to sing or speak Gypsy.

What Marcel Pavel says about Romania’s absence from Eurovision 2024

At the beginning of December, the news that Romania will not be present at Eurovision 2024 surprised the music lovers of our country.

According to the information sent by EBU officials, our country will be absent from the famous European music festival, because the Romanian state would not have paid the participation fee, amounting to 180,000 euros.

Marcel Pavel, one of the greatest male voices of the Romanian people, as well as a former representative of Romania at Eurovision in 2002, expressed his indignation at the current situation.

“Through the absence of Romania’s participation in Eurovision 2024, this is how we isolate ourselves culturally, once again, it’s a gesture of isolation, it’s more precisely called cultural isolation. We are starting to die out, slowly, slowly, as a nation, as a people, I only hear negative news about this country. We had also put our head out in the world, we were a little better, now there are no more funds for Eurovision either? Where does the money go, does it go somewhere else? Over the past ten years, Eurovision has become a musical bargain. But still, why not participate, is my question? It is very important to be there!!!! Why is there money for all the bazaconia and for Eurovision, right? We have good voices, but probably many are disappointed and no one shows interest in this music contest anymore”, said Marcel Pavel, exclusively for Playtech News.

