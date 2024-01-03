WHAT FOODS ARE HEALTHY | The most recommended foods to prevent diseases: complete guide

The most recommended foods to prevent diseases: complete guide

In search of a healthy diet and balanced, nutritionists and food experts play a crucial role in recommending foods that not only nourish our body, but also promote general well-being. This 2024, the trend focuses on whole foods, rich in nutrients and with proven health benefits.

Next, we will explore the most recommended foods to maintain a healthy diet this year.

Nutrient-rich foods

Fruits and vegetables: Pillars of a healthy diet

Fruits and vegetables remain essential in any healthy diet. They are an important source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, and help prevent chronic diseases. Among the most recommended are:

  • Broccoli: Rich in vitamins C and K, and a great ally against cancer.
  • Spinach: Source of iron and calcium, ideal for bone health.
  • Blueberries: Powerful antioxidants, perfect for brain health and heart disease prevention.

Lean Proteins: Essential for Muscles and Energy

Proteins are essential for maintaining muscles and providing energy. Some of the best sources of lean protein include:

  • Chicken breast: Low in fat and high in protein, ideal for balanced diets.
  • Legumes: Vegetable sources of protein such as lentils and chickpeas, also rich in fiber.
  • Fatty fish: Like salmon, rich in Omega-3, beneficial for the heart and brain.

Whole foods for a balanced diet

Whole Grains: Sustainable Energy

Whole grains are an essential part of a healthy diet, providing long-lasting energy and aiding in digestion. Some examples include:

  • Avena: Perfect for breakfast, it helps regulate cholesterol.
  • Quinoa: Rich in protein and gluten-free, a healthy alternative to rice.
  • Pan integral: A more nutritious option than white bread, with more fiber and less sugar.
nuts with high Omega 3 content

Nuts and seeds: Nutritious snacks

Nuts and seeds are excellent snacks, providing healthy fats, protein and fiber. Some of the most recommended are:

  • Almonds: Good source of vitamin E and magnesium.
  • Chia seeds: Rich in Omega-3 and fiber, ideal for improving digestion.
  • Walnuts: Beneficial for the brain, thanks to its high fatty acid content.

Superfoods: Health enhancers

Fermented foods: Natural probiotics

Fermented foods are great for gut health, providing natural probiotics. Examples include:

  • Plain yogurt: Rich in probiotics, it strengthens the digestive system.
  • Kefir: Fermented drink with multiple strains of beneficial bacteria.
  • Sauerkraut: Fermented cabbage, excellent for intestinal health.

Green tea is rich in antioxidants.

Foods rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants are key tocombat aging and chronic diseases. Some foods rich in antioxidants are:

  • pure cocoa: Rich in antioxidants, beneficial for the heart and mood.
  • green tea: Known for its antioxidant properties and its ability to improve metabolism.
  • Tomatoes: Source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.

Maintaining a healthy diet in 2024 means incorporating a variety of nutrient-dense foods, lean proteins, whole grains, nuts and seeds, as well as superfoods. These foods not only nourish the body, but also promote general well-being and They prevent diseases.

