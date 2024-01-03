What foods help control our cortisol levels? And which ones should we avoid?

#foods #control #cortisol #levels #avoid

Stress is a normal part of life. Whether due to the demands of work, family obligations, or simply the daily ups and downs, almost all of us experience stress in one form or another. However, when stress is sustained for prolonged periods, the health consequences can be very harmful.

Managing stress requires a multifaceted approach that can include everything from therapy and medication to relaxation techniques and lifestyle changes. Among these, a balanced diet is possibly one of the best first steps you can take to help your body better handle stress.

Cortisol: the “stress hormone”

The World Health Organization defines stress as the ‘set of physiological reactions that prepare the body for action’. Anyone can experience these reactions in their daily lives, for example, when facing a job interview or a relationship argument.

Now, each person reacts in very different ways to the same stimulus. And there are many factors that can make a specific person react worse to the same stressors, such as self-confidence, the psychological tools available to confront them, etc. Some people may experience these same reactions permanently and even when they are not exposed to these typically stressful situations; which is what is known as anxiety.

Constant anxiety takes terrible physical toll. One of the most notable effects of stress on our body is due to an increase in the production of cortisol, the so-called “stress hormone.” It is a natural hormone in our body and is produced naturally as a response to stress, in response to a stimulus that our body interprets as a threat.

When we suffer from anxiety and chronic symptoms of stress, our body generates extra doses of cortisol… and that has a huge impact on our body. When cortisol levels remain elevated for prolonged periods, a variety of health problems can arise, such as an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, suppression of the immune system, hormonal imbalances, and digestive problems.

Other problems and physical reactions that appear in our body in response to stress are hair loss, nausea, tremors, menstrual disorders, eczema, insomnia, irritable bowel syndrome, (…) and yes, also weight gain. Additionally, high levels of cortisol push us to consume foods rich in fat and sugar… a quick source of energy that prepares the body for the response.

How to control cortisol levels

To maintain healthy cortisol levels and help our body better manage stress, we have to implement a series of changes in our daily routine and lifestyle. First of all, we must do physical activity regularly. It is beneficial for the regulation of cortisol levels and also releases endorphins, the “happiness hormones” that counteract the effects of cortisol. Secondly, we must include relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga or deep breathing in our daily routine.

It is also essential to maintain an adequate sleep routine. Because insufficient or poor quality sleep can increase cortisol levels. It is essential to establish a regular sleep routine, ensuring you get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. In general, we can say that practicing self-care is a necessary condition to control stress levels and, therefore, control cortisol. However, all of the above will be in vain if we do not take careful care of our diet.

What foods should we include and which should we avoid?

A healthy and balanced diet plays a vital role in all aspects of life. But, above all, in the control of cortisol. Something that few know is that, with the right foods, we can help our body manage stress more effectively. There are several foods that can help reduce cortisol levels. These include:

Avocados: They are rich in magnesium, a vitamin that helps regulate blood pressure.

Seeds: They have a high content of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, C and E that prevent cell damage.

Fermented foods: Such as kombucha, yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and pickles are packed with probiotics that can relieve psychological stress.

Green tea: Contains L-theanine, an amino acid that helps relieve stress and anxiety.

Foods rich in vitamin B: Such as chicken, fish, eggs, turkey and enriched cereals, can reduce stress levels.

Leafy greens: Foods like kale, spinach, collards, and chard are rich in folate, which helps make mood-regulating neurotransmitters.

Fish: They provide omega-3 essential fatty acids, which prevent the increase in cortisol during anxiety attacks.

On the other hand, there are foods that can increase cortisol levels and, therefore, should be avoided as much as possible. And it’s no surprise that this list is made up of the troika of unhealthy foods: alcohol, caffeine, and processed foods.

Although these three products can be part of a balanced diet, their uncontrolled consumption can be devastating for our cortisol levels, because they contain compounds or ingredients that have been linked to stress, anxiety and depression.