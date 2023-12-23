What foods make you eat more (and why)

#foods #eat

Well yes, there are some foods that make us eat more, increasing the risk of gaining weight and developing overweight and obesity. They are called “hyperpalatable foods”, that is, foods with high energy density, rich in fat, simple sugars and sodium, which are so good as to be irresistible. This category includes products that we usually consume, such as pizza, fried foods, fast foods, pastry products, sandwiches, sweet drinks, etc.

These foods, as demonstrated by a study published in the journal International Journal of Obesity, they have the particularity of creating addiction in the people who consume them, in the same way as drugs. This is because they activate chemicals in the brain that cause a feeling of pleasure and satisfaction, triggering a cycle of continuous consumption. Together with Prof. Manon Khazrai, of the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Campus Bio-medico of Rome, we discover what the risks lie behind these foods, and how we can integrate them into a healthy and balanced diet, without demonizing them and excluding them completely from our diet.

Prof. Khazrai what are hyperpalatable foods?

“A study conducted in 2019 by the University of Kansas provided a specific definition for this category of foods. For a product to be classified as a hyperpalatable food, it must contain at least 25% of its calories by weight in the form of fat and an amount of sodium equal to or greater than 0.30%. Sugars or carbohydrates, both complex and simple, must represent more than 20% of the weight in terms of calories. Furthermore, the combination of carbohydrates and sodium must contribute more than 40% of the total calories, with the amount of sodium equal to or greater than 0.20%. Or the combination of fats over 20% and carbohydrates over 20% of calories”.

What effects do they have on the body? And how are they addictive?

“Very tasty and satisfying food activates a part of our brain called the mesolimbic dopaminergic system. This system is involved in the sensation of pleasure and plays an important role in the learning and memory process. When we eat foods that we really like, our brain releases a chemical substance called dopamine, which makes us feel happy and satisfied. This mechanism can resemble what happens with substances of abuse, contributing to the sense of dependence on certain foods. In fact, research has shown that some foods can cause food addiction (Food Addiction). This addiction shares similarities with drug or alcohol addiction, characterized by compulsive behavior towards highly pleasurable and rewarding foods. The prevalence of AF in the global population is 20%, with an increase in particularly vulnerable to the effects of rewarding foods, such as those affected by binge eating disorders (55%).”

Is there a way to “resist” this addiction?

“Of course. It is possible to resist food temptations by learning the basics of healthy eating and remaining aware of what you eat. Often, we eat automatically, without realizing what we are consuming. By focusing carefully on the act of eating, we can enjoy food more and satisfy our sense of pleasure more fully. Being mindful in our diet helps us make informed choices and develop a healthier relationship with food. For those who encounter difficulties in this process, it can be useful undertake a psychological and nutritional journey”.

Snacks for children also include hyperpalatable foods. Is it right to let the little ones eat them or should they be replaced with other types of snacks?

“No one is denied a snack every now and then. However, it is important to keep in mind that we are in fourth place in the world ranking of childhood obesity. Consequently, a child suffering from obesity is more likely to become an obese adult, unless that does not change his lifestyle. There are highly rewarding natural alternatives, such as fruit which provides sugars, mineral salts, vitamins and fibre. Similarly, oily dried fruit, rich in healthy fats, can be an excellent substitute for snacks industrial. Educating the child about healthy eating represents a significant benefit both for his health and for his eating behavior”.

For the reasons you explained, is it right, therefore, to demonize hyperpalatable foods and consider them harmful to health?

“As with children’s snacks, even in the case of adults it is right that everyone can occasionally indulge in hyper-palatable foods. For example, pizza, consumed in moderate quantities, can constitute an excellent single dish and replace a meal every now and then. However, it is It is important not to overdo it and not to rely exclusively on these foods. All foods can be consumed as long as they are in the right proportions, as part of a healthy and varied diet.”

Are there any myths to dispel about hyperpalatable foods?

“Yes, one of them is the idea that cane sugar is preferable to refined sugar. In fact, from a nutritional point of view, they are essentially identical. Although it is sometimes believed that honey is a better choice than sugar, the differences are minimal, with only a few fewer calories for the former and a slight increase in vitamins and minerals, but overall they are quite similar. Another myth concerns pink salt, often considered less harmful than table salt. However, both contain mainly sodium chloride and do not present significant differences from a nutritional point of view. Another myth concerns giving a child juice as a substitute for fruit. In reality, fruit is rich in fibre, vitamins and mineral salts, while juice contains mainly sugars. So it’s important to occasionally indulge in enjoyable foods, but it’s equally vital to be aware of food myths and make informed choices to maintain a balanced diet.”

How should these foods be dosed within a healthy and balanced diet?

“We can occasionally treat ourselves to an ice cream or a dessert or a burger, perhaps reserving these indulgences for the weekend. If you wish, you can consume a small square of dark chocolate as a daily snack. These concessions depend on the portions, the frequency of consumption and the style of individual life. A higher level of physical activity can allow greater flexibility in managing small deviations from the rule in nutrition. The fundamental element is balance, carefully monitoring quantities and integrating these exceptions into a diet context greet”.