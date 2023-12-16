What happened to a Romanian woman after she took advantage of the fact that a bank in Austria transferred her 13,000 euros by mistake: ‘Austrians are stupid’ – News from sources

#happened #Romanian #woman #advantage #fact #bank #Austria #transferred #euros #mistake #Austrians #stupid #News #sources

A Romanian woman tried for misappropriation of the property found after she refused to return 13,000 euros mistakenly transferred by Raiffeisen Bank to her account, escaped punishment because the facts were time-barred.

The Romanian was forced, however, to pay the money collected improperly.

She was sent to court because in 2017, while she was in Austria, she went to a Raiffeisen Bank branch to deposit the sum of 1,450 euros into the account of a Romanian. By mistake, the bank clerk deposited 14,500 euros into the Romanian’s account.

Basically, the amount of 13,050 euros ended up in the Romanian’s account by mistake. Before the bank noticed the error, the Romanian withdrew the money and closed the account.

When the woman came to the country, the man gave her almost the entire amount of money.

“The defendant showed that she spent that amount of money for personal interest, appreciating that that amount of money belonged to her,” the indictment states.

The woman sent to court constantly defended herself saying that she deposited 14,500 euros. A woman, who was with the Romanian woman at the bank at the time of depositing the money, stated that the Romanian woman told her, upon leaving the bank, when she realized the error, the following: “one more zero and now I’m a millionaire” and “Austrians are stupid”.

In addition, following the lie detector test, it emerged that the Romanian lied about the amount of money deposited

However, following the trial, in which she was tried for misappropriation of the property found or mistakenly received by the perpetrator, the Romanian escaped the charges because the facts are time-barred.

The judges, however, forced the Romanian to pay the damage of 13,000 euros.

“The court found that these conditions were fulfilled (no payment of the damage), the defendant appropriating the amount of 13,050 euros, the difference between the amount actually transferred by the defendant and the amount actually transferred by the injured person’s employee, there being a relationship between the illegal act and the damage of direct causality.

Also, the court found the defendant guilty of committing the illegal act causing damage”, says the Timișoara Court of Appeal’s sentence, which is final, informs ziare.com.