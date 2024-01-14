What happened to Gică Hagi’s parental home after it was robbed by thieves

#happened #Gică #Hagis #parental #home #robbed #thieves

Some time ago it was found out what happened to Gică Hagi’s parental home, located in the town of Săcele in Constanța county, a building that obviously has great sentimental value for the majority shareholder and the technical manager from The lighthouse.

At a certain point in the childhood of the greatest football player in the history of Romania, more precisely when he was only 9 years old, his family had to leave that village, because of the collectivization process staged by the communist regime in those years in the respective geographical area, and not only, it informs cancan.ro.

So, his family had to Gica Hagi to find a new home and thus the “King” arrived in Constanța, where he took his first steps in professional football.

However, during all this time, his thoughts remained to some extent on the parental home in Săcele, which he promised himself that he would buy back at some point, which he did when the first incomes began to arrive from football, i.e. about 20 years ago, also taking into account a promise previously made to his mother in this regard.

Since, before the said house returned to the ownership of the Hagi family, it was vandalized and looted by thieves several times, Gică Hagi, because she had no way to deal with this situation personally, decided to allow them to live there to the members of a needy family in that area, in exchange for the promise that they will take care of the house and yard where he grew up, according to the previously cited source.

After a while, the woman who had made this deal with Hagi left there and it was left for one of her sons to continue living in that house with his family.

Some time ago, “The King” spoke publicly about the subject and revealed that at one point he definitely thought that Janis and Kira, his children, to visit the house where he spent the first years of his life.