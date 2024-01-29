What happened to Gino Peruzzi after his departure at the beginning of 2024?

#happened #Gino #Peruzzi #departure #beginning

Gino Peruzzi He was one of the most important players within the Alianza Lima squad between 2022 and 2023, but for this year he did not renew his contract with the club.

When the 2023 season began, all Alianza Lima fans expected that Gino Peruzzi had an outstanding level on the playing field. However, the Argentine player could not stand out with his intimates in the Liga 1 and in the Copa Libertadores due to injuries and discreet matches.

As a result of his performance, Peruzzi ended up leaving the institution in November. Therefore, thousands of fans began to wonder who would be the next right-back institution.

Sports journalist Gustavo Larroca confirmed through social networks that the defender had been offered to Central Rosarywho won the title of the Argentine Professional League Cup 2024.

However, the communicator revealed that Peruzzi had been completely ruled out in this institution. Therefore, at the moment it has not yet been revealed what the 31-year-old former blue and white’s next club will be.

In which teams has Gino Peruzzi played?

Throughout his career as a professional footballer, Gino Peruzzi has had the opportunity to be part of international-level squads. Among them are:

Velez Sarsfield

Catania (Italy)

Boca Juniors

National (Uruguay)

Saint Lawrence

Lima Alliance

