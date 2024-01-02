What happened to the papal Péter Erdő paralysis of the Hungarian press? We’ll show you!

#happened #papal #Péter #Erdő #paralysis #Hungarian #press #show

On the first of January, the news swept through most of the Hungarian press that “Péter Erdő is the most likely papal candidate according to a Vatican magazine”, and Telex wrote about why there was a total misunderstanding: on the one hand, what they referred to was not a Vatican magazine, and on the other hand, according to the original article, Péter Erdő was not the most likely successor, but only the first candidate in alphabetical order. Basically, the story could end here, since everyone makes mistakes, it’s not easy to admit that, and despite the fact that we also try to check our sources, obviously we also make mistakes and try to learn from our own mistakes and those of others.

It’s not our job to entertain our readers with updating solutions for articles in other newspapers. But due to the reader’s interest in our original article, and also because it turned into a really spectacular and understandable story in just two days, we thought it would be instructive to summarize what the affected, in fact a large part of the press, did after the publication of the our article.

In the last 24 hours

ATV, which was the first to report the news on January 1st, left it as it is even after our article was published: they still feature Vatican experts in the headline.

Some other sites, such as Origo and Blikk, left it as it was, with the Vatican magazine and Péter Erdő as the number one candidate, but their articles already include references to Mandiner.

Several newspapers (e.g. RTL and Index) simply replaced the “Vatican magazine” in the title with an “Italian newspaper”, and the text of the article was also modified in a few places, without any indication, but Mandiner is still listed as a reference.

24 also modified a few places, but they also updated their article with this:

“Rectification

In the review, following Mandiner, we originally mistakenly referred to the Italian portal publishing the article as a “Vatican expert”.

Except

The Mandiner changed the original article: the “Vatican magazine” became “an Italian” paper, and the text of the article was slightly modified. They didn’t refer to the fact that Telex made the mistake either, but we’re still living through it, the strangest thing is that at the end of the article, they blame it all on ATV with this text:

“Update: in the article, following ATV’s review, the portal that published the original article was originally listed as a “Vatican expert”, but this is not correct, the article has been amended accordingly.”

So they referred to ItalyFirst travel magazine because of ATV – while neither yesterday nor today it was mentioned in their article that Mandiner originally viewed this news from ATV.

Magyar Hírlap put an update at the end of their article on Tuesday morning, which indicates that almost none of the most important claims are true – but they also did this as if they had suddenly thought of checking what it was 25 hours after the publication of their article. the original source.

Magyar Narancs was one of the few papers that referred to our article in some form at all, but they didn’t write it because they messed it up anyway, and their original article doesn’t even indicate that there was any inspection.

Winner of the day

As a bonus, we must definitely mention Velvet, where the news was not included on the first of January, but despite the Telex article and the article updates that started in the meantime, the news was written on the second of January with the title “The next Pope may be Hungarian according to a Vatican magazine”.

Our article presents the status of the linked pages at 17:30 on January 2nd.