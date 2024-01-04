What happens to the human body when it sleeps less than 6 hours a day?

#human #body #sleeps #hours #day

Many people prefer to stay up for long hours at night, and thus the body does not get rest, which causes many side effects that affect their health in general, which has a negative impact on the body throughout the periods of being awake, even if it is in the evening, and it may be exposed to The body does not get enough sleep for many chronic diseases over long periods of time, so public health experts advise the necessity of maintaining a fixed time for sleep, and a number of hours of no less than 6 hours.

The harmful effects of staying up late on the body

Public health experts say that sleeping for a short time, less than 6 hours a day, may cause a significant loss in the body’s immunity, which makes it easier for the body to become infected with many diseases that it may be afflicted with. Experts explained that sleeping poorly, and with a small number of Hours may cause the body to gain weight, which may lead to obesity. Experts justified this by saying that a person who stays up late in the evening often eats a lot of food.

On the other hand, experts advise that the body must obtain an adequate period of sleep, at least 6 or 8 hours per day, for adults, while for children, the appropriate number of hours for them is no less than 10 or 12 hours of sleep, so that the individual can perform his duties. He performs his tasks better the next day.

Doctors also say that one should avoid using technological devices, such as smartphones, computers in general, or any device that emits radiation that may harm eye health, long before going to sleep, while continuing to drink warm drinks that help relax and reduce stress, such as: A cup of warm anise, or a cup of milk sweetened with honey.