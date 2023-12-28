What happens to the wolves that are killed?

#wolves #killed

A wolf in the Langenberg Wilderness Park, taken on December 8, 2023 in Langnau am Albis. The wolves in the wilderness park originally come from wild catches in the Carpathians and correspond to the wolves that were also native to us. Image: KEYSTONE

There is a lot of discussion about the killing of wolves in Switzerland. But what happens after the shot? The procedure is precisely regulated and takes place throughout Switzerland.

Wolves killed in Switzerland have a long journey ahead of them after their death. While the autopsy of the wolves takes place in Bern after every regular shooting in Switzerland, the genetic identification of the animals is carried out at the University of Lausanne.

The specialists from the animal hospital at the University of Bern examine the wolf carcasses to determine the cause of death and the animals’ state of health.

The researchers at the University of Lausanne (Unil) use DNA samples to find out which wolf it is. Luca Fumagalli, who runs the only laboratory in Switzerland that analyzes the DNA of large carnivores, has already recorded over 500 individual wolves in his database.

Luca Fumagalli, head of the laboratory specializing in large carnivores, image: KEYSTONE

The identification of hunted wolves is based on tissue samples. However, most DNA analyzes in the Unil Nature Conservation Biology Laboratory (LBC) take place non-invasively, i.e. without direct sampling.

Mainly non-invasive analyses

«We work mainly on the basis of samples found in the field that are deposited when an animal passes by, such as feces, hair or saliva – and therefore not from captured or observed animals. These samples are then sent to us anonymously, for all species,” Fumagalli told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The genetic analysis of the hunted wolves only accounts for a tiny part compared to the non-invasive analyses, emphasized Fumagalli. “However, these analyzes are the simplest because we obtain a biologically rich genetic sample, be it a piece of muscle meat or another tissue from the animal,” he said.

Number of samples increased significantly

The scientists use the DNA samples to determine whether they actually come from a wolf and whether it is an already known individual or not. In almost 25 years, Fumagalli has already recorded around 530 wolves in its database that have been in Switzerland at some point.

Since 1999, Fumagalli’s team has analyzed an average of 300 to 400 non-invasive samples annually on behalf of the Federal Office for the Environment. According to the researcher, this number has increased to around 2,000 per year in the past three years. His laboratory works with the Kora Foundation, which is responsible for monitoring large carnivores in Switzerland.

Swiss wolves have Italian genes

The LBC is a laboratory for basic research. The team of around ten people, including three part-time employees who are solely responsible for the wolf, researches the genetics of wild animal populations. The goal is to reconstruct the genetic evolutionary history of a species such as the wolf.

“The wolves found in Switzerland practically all belong to the same genetic lineage, namely that which characterizes the wild Italian population and which is exclusively present in the latter,” explained Fumagalli. Of this wolf population, only a small remaining population remained in the 20th century, for example in Spain and the Balkans.

“About a century ago the wolf was doomed,” says the professor. “Then it came back through natural recolonization from central-south to northern Italy and reached the Alps at the end of the 1980s.” It is important to emphasize that the wolf came back to Switzerland on its own and was not reintroduced by humans.

