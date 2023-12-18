What happens to transfer flop Barry, Fabio Celestini?

The expectations at FC Basel were high when they brought Thierno Barry from Belgium in the summer for a rumored three million. But on the Rhine knee the Frenchman turned out to be a bad purchase. In 17 appearances, the striker managed a single goal and another assist. There are more dismissals than hits.

After the 1-0 win at FC Luzern at the end of the year, FCB coach Fabio Celestini is understanding. «What I see from him is that he tries to improve in every training session. He’s trying to develop – but it’s not easy,” says the FC Basel coach.

But Celestini hopes that the winter break will help the 21-year-old. “He might need this break now, these two weeks. Maybe he’ll come back with a different energy,” says the FCB coach. “It’s a difficult situation for him – we’re trying to help him, but it’s not that easy.”

Celestini is holding back on any new signings in the winter. “I have to talk to David, we haven’t talked about it yet,” he says with a laugh. «We focused our energy on winning as many games as possible. Now we have to do a good analysis of the last five months.”

Overall, Celestini is satisfied with his start at FCB. “The balance is incredibly positive with 13 points from seven games and the victory in the cup quarter-finals. You always have to see where we were: Until the beginning of November we hadn’t scored any points away from home and had played four games without a goal.

The fact that Juan Carlos Gauto had to make way for young star Roméo Beney was a tactical decision. «We wanted a little more power on this side. With Roméo we can attack well. “Juan tries a lot, but I wasn’t that happy with him recently,” explains Celestini.

