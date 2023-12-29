#hospitals #covered #AXA #insurance #Saudi #Arabia

What hospitals are covered by AXA insurance in Saudi Arabia? AXA is one of the largest insurance companies in the Kingdom, which seeks to provide many insurance services to individuals in the Kingdom, including medical insurance services. As a result, there are a number of hospitals covered by AXA, through which it provides its insurance services. Through the following, we will also review how to inquire. About the names of AXA hospitals.

What hospitals are covered by AXA insurance in Saudi Arabia?

AXA Insurance Company in the Kingdom covers a number of major hospitals and health centers in the region, which are as follows:

The Saudi-German Hospital.

Dar Al Shifa Hospital.

Specialized Medical Center.

Abdul Rahman Al-Mishari Hospital.

Al Jazeera Medical Hospital.

Al Falah National Hospital.

Al-Hayat National Hospital.

How to inquire about the names of AXA hospitals

To make it easier for individuals in the Kingdom to know the names of the hospitals covered by AXA, the company has provided an electronic way to inquire about their names through a simple number of steps and procedures:

Click on “Services”.

Click on “Medical Service Providers”.

Click on “Region it belongs to”.

Then select “Insurance Policy Type,” and here you will be presented with all the names of hospitals and medical centers covered by the company (and those closest to your location).

The phone number for AXA Insurance Company

If you encounter any inquiry or question regarding the insurance services provided through AXA Saudi Insurance Company, or you have an objection or complaint that you would like to submit and reach a solution as soon as possible, you can call the phone number 012 – 6995248, or contact the private fax number: 012 – 14780418.

Thus, we have learned about all the names of the hospitals covered by AXA insurance in Saudi Arabia, and we have also discussed how to inquire about their names, specifically the ones closest to your residence, in simple and easy steps. If you find any difficulty in one of the company’s insurance processes, contact immediately on the previous numbers, and you will receive an immediate response and appropriate solutions. What’s wrong with you?

