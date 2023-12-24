What if your car could have the battery and engine of a Tesla, would you want it?

#car #battery #engine #Tesla

The market is changing, with trams taking over in the near future, but there won’t be money to do a mass renovation. That’s why there are already those who are thinking about transforming thermal cars into electric vehicles (EV). Today we bring you another idea that seems to be gaining traction in the USA. There is a company that wants to transform classic cars into electric ones using used Tesla batteries.

If you had the chance, would you convert your gasoline car into an electric one?

The proposal is mainly aimed at the American market, where drivers of large SUVs, with “large displacements”, keep their cars until they are classified as classics. According to the company, the objective is, for example, to transform a 1974 Ford Bronco into a silent, emissions-free and equally powerful vehicle.

Arc Motor Company, an Ontario-based green technology company, aims to turn these classics into electric vehicles using used Tesla batteries, from 75,000 dollars (about 68 thousand euros).

The company’s owner, Sloane Paul, before starting her own company, was director of global performance marketing at Microsoft. Additionally, Sloane has over 15 years of experience at large technology and engineering companies like Dyson. In this new project, her goal is to provide better performance to vehicles, while simultaneously contributing to a net-zero emissions future.

When you electrify a car, not only are you making a better, more enjoyable driving machine and reducing exhaust emissions, you are also reducing the amount of waste going to landfill.

Explained Sloane Paul.

The startup is reportedly the first to complete a conversion of a first-generation 1974 Ford Bronco. As ARC COO and engineer Tom Chep explained, “it has a lot of power.”

In this case, the Ford Bronco, this EV has two electric motors, doubling the power and torque of the original gasoline version.

Startup builds ’74 Ford Bronco EV with Tesla batteries

Although you probably won’t need all this power, “this shows the capabilities that exist”.

Chep is an engineer specializing in electrical engineering. He also has 10 years of experience in the field, having worked with companies such as Rolls Royce and Toyotato name a few of the many.

Since you can’t just swap out the Bronco’s 5.0-liter engine, the company had to get creative. Arc claims that the most of the motorization comes from Tesla Model S units dismantled or recovered. They purchase used Tesla battery modules removed and analyzed by another company that specializes in recovering battery components. These components are all revised to later form a new battery.

Ultimately, the Bronco includes 15 of the 16 battery modules that powered the original Model S. The battery pack is stored in the engine compartment in a hand-built steel box (pictured above). With 75 kWh of energy, the old Ford has a autonomy of about 320 km.

Despite being a far cry from modern electric vehicles, most of which have more than 450 km of range, this is more of a vehicle for day trips. The two electric motors produce 260 horsepower and 346 Nm of torque, nearly doubling the original Bronco’s 120 horsepower and 243 Nm of torque.

The best part – the technology is transferable. If you have a classic car, these types of companies will be able to electrify it. According to Chep and Sloane Paul, another big project they are considering is a “monstrous Power Wagon.” Another “beast” from the past.

Arc electric conversions start at $75,000 (around €68,000). The company says that as parts and battery prices drop, it hopes to offer conversions for less.