What if your intestinal flora affected your social anxiety?

A December 26 study from the American journal PNAS highlighted causal links between the gut flora microbiome and developments of social anxiety. Research does not clearly identify the origin of these ailments but provides clues to one of the factors that cause it. Indeed, scientists have discovered that the microbes present in the intestinal flora of people with social anxiety were different from those who do not have this problem. It is a scientific advance that allows us to better understand the influence of the microbiome on social behavior. Going further, research shows that these same microbes can have an influence on our cognitive abilities.

To confirm this research, Dr. John Cryan took fecal samples from two groups of people. The first consists of people with no social anxiety problems and the second consists of people with autistic disorders.

The analyzes are unequivocal, the microbes in the two samples are different. It remains to be seen why and whether the brain influences the microbiome or whether it is the other way around.

Experiment on mice

To further the research, scientists at Cork University in Ireland transplanted microbes from people with social anxiety into mice. They then compared their behaviors.

Here again, the result is surprising. “Mice with gut microbes from healthy people quickly regained their curiosity about strangers in the days that followed, those with microbes from people with anxiety continued to be afraid of approaching others mouse. They never fully recovered to be able to be social again,” one scientist told the Guardian.

This study provides a better understanding of how certain mental illnesses, such as depression, work. New scientific avenues are opening up to explore new treatments.

