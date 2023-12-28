what impact will the next interest rate cuts have?

#impact #interest #rate #cuts

We don’t hear anything else: the expected rate cuts from the Federal Reserve seem to have finally arrived, and 2024 and 2025 promise to be years of confirmation for modern expectations, currently discounted by stock traders on the financial markets.

Consequently, the question arises: what can we expect from the stock markets following the first rate cuts?



Does it make sense to assume that interest rates will soon be lowered?

Starting from the assumption that, although Powell has announced some reductions, precisely three in 2024 which will continue in 2025, and although the pivots of the Fed officials have updated themselves in favor of these considerations, it is not obvious to say that this will actually happen. According to the last one dot plotthe Federal Reserve plans to lower interest rates by up to 75 basis points in 2024. This represents a highly unexpected choice, considering that until the previous FOMC meeting, Powell’s mantra was “high rates for longer”.

It is important to add another consideration, widely exploited by the ECB and also shared by the Fed in old meetings: “we are Data Dependent”. This appears at odds with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statements, as the economic outlook for the coming years remains positive: Economic projections (SEPs) for the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1%, with real GDP in 2024 revised to 1.4% from 1.5% in September, and core CPI revised to down to 2.4% from 2.6% in September.

A better 2024 is therefore expected than in the past, albeit slightly, and this, instead of fueling the idea that Fed rates will remain high for longer, has strengthened the hypothesis that the Fed could manage a soft landing this year next. The data oninflation of the United States on December 12th confirmed expectations, reaching 3,1%.

A result closer to the central banks’ target than in the past, but not yet in line with the Fed’s mandate. This circumstance was also partially recognized by Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB. In Europaeconomic forecasts are not as rosy, and the inflation rate is even closer to the target: inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro has fallen to 2,4%, according to data published by Eurostat. However, according to the ECB president, no cuts are expected in 2024.

So what to expect from the bags?

Having said that, assuming that the long-awaited rate reduction process will begin in 2024 and 2025, what is plausible to expect from the market? It is not so obvious to answer this question, as the answer depends on many variables, some of which are still unknown. For example, how sharp will the rate reduction be?

Lowering rates in these circumstances would represent a rather unique situation in the recent history of the stock markets. In the past, faced with similar monetary policy maneuvers, the start of significant rate cuts, such as those expected, was the cause of economic deterioration, and not just a reduction in the inflation rate. This has often caused a sharp decline in stock market prices. In fact, there have been instances where the S&P 500 has experienced declines following lower interest rates. That’s because, in the past, it has brought negative expectations about economic conditions: If the Fed cuts interest rates in response to signs of a significant economic slowdown or impending crisis, investors may interpret the move as a sign of serious economic trouble. , triggering sell-offs on the stock market.

However, in this case, the recession was surprisingly avoided, and this could, according to many, change the cards on the table. Although at the end of 2022 and until mid-2023 the market repeatedly feared a recessionwith one of the most pronounced trails of rate increases, the failure of some systemic and regional banks, and two ongoing wars, the US economy, world leader, has shown no signs of slowing down and, in the space of a few months, the word recession has magically disappeared from the mouths of experts and relevant media sources, replaced by the term «soft landing». The stock markets thus began one of the most striking recoveries in the history of financial markets.

What happened to the S&P500 in the past after the first rate cuts?

But what happened to the S&P 500 at times of lower rates in the past? In the 2018when the Fed began a program of monetary restriction, it quickly found itself forced to return to square one, and from the moment the first rate cuts were announced, the market recorded a long series of positive days, bringing the price of the S&P 500 from lows of 2018 to highs of 2019, with a gain of 42%before collapsing with the arrival of the pandemic covid-19.

In the 2008a peculiar year, during the rate hike that began in 2004 and ended in 2007, the price of the S&P 500 increased by almost 100% from highs to lows, only to collapse with the 2008-2009 crisis, coinciding with the lowering of rates by almost 60%.

Shortly before, in 2000the lowering of rates coincided with the need arising from the financial crisis .comwhich saw a collapse of almost the 50% of the price of the S&P 500.

From the study of these events, particular evidence emerges: with the exception of 2018, the year in which the lowering of rates was a positive moment for the stock markets, rates are typically lowered in conjunction with situations of economic and financial imbalance, which they anticipate difficult moments, such as the financial crisis .com and gods subprime loans. After 2018, there was the crisis from covid-19, which forced the central bank to expand the money supply to never-before-seen levels. In essence, in the last 20 years, the lowering of rates has never happened with extreme carelessness on the markets, while, given how things are evolving in 2023, it would almost seem so.

