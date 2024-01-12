What important events await us in 2024 in the world of technology? / LR1 / / Latvian Radio

What hasn’t happened! 15 predictions from 15 different tech experts and enthusiasts. From artificial intelligence and video games to cryptocurrencies and cars! And as usual every year, Filips Lastovskis, the chief editor of Delfi.lv, sits at the Digital Breakfast table to help us look into the oracle ball of technology. Join the Digital Breakfast Prediction Game and share your predictions in the comments!

