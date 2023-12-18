What information did Danielius manage to give to Lukashenka’s regime: the members of the Seimas were also interested in him

#information #Danielius #manage #give #Lukashenkas #regime #members #Seimas #interested

M. Danielius was arrested last September and remained behind bars until the end of January this year.

Later, his pretrial detention was eased, but as soon as he was released, the lawyer began looking for the Belarusians who testified against him – he wrote a threatening message to one of them: “Mantas is already sharpening his ax.”

Soon after that, Mr. Danielius was arrested again, and the charges in the criminal case increased.

He sent the court order himself

The criminal case is being examined by the Vilnius District Court (VAT), the first hearing took place in October. In it, M. Danielius, who has a legal education, is accused of spying for Belarus and influencing witnesses.

Recently Delphi received a parcel from M. Danieliaus from Vilnius prison, where the man is currently being held.

There was no letter in the envelope that stated the position of the accused, but the ruling of the Lithuanian Court of Appeal (LAT) was submitted among other documents.

It shows that M. Danielius appealed the extension of the arrest for three months, until January 5, in the autumn, but the LAT upheld the decision of the lower instance court regarding the arrest of M. Danielius.

Court representative Venta Valčackienė Delphi confirmed that on October 19, the three-judge panel had indeed passed the order with the corresponding number Delphi available document.

The criminal case against Mr. Daniel is closed to the public and hearings are held behind closed doors. Therefore, all that is known is that since the beginning of 2022, M. Danielius has been collecting information of interest to the Belarusian special services, mainly about Belarusian activists living in Lithuania, with whom he was attached, and handed it over to A. Lukashenko’s propagandist Ksenia Lebedeva, who cooperates with the security of Belarus.

From M. Danielius Delphi sent by the LAT order for his arrest, it is possible to get a clearer picture of what, according to the data collected by law enforcement, the accused was able to do for the benefit of the Belarusian KGB.