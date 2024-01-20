What is a reasonable life expectancy for a modern car?

#reasonable #life #expectancy #modern #car

Vehicle prices have risen over the years, but so has their reliability

There was a time when reaching 150,000-200,000 km on a car meant that its owner had to start thinking about replacing it. With proper maintenance and thanks to advances in automotive technology, cars these days should last even longer, according to a study by the consumer advocacy organization Consumer Reports.

According to her experts, it all comes down to proper maintenance. If the recommendations and especially the service intervals of manufacturers are followed, a modern car of a brand known for its reliability should run even 300,000 km or more.

“The fact is that everything depends on the particular brand or model. There are used cars with more than 250,000 km that sell for a lot of money because they are made by brands like Toyota and Lexus, for example. And they are known for their high reliability,” said Joe Veselak from Consumer Reports.

The expert adds that more things can go wrong with modern cars, as they are equipped with more systems and technologies compared to previous generations of the same models. On the other hand, however, they are generally better constructed. Even their metals are more rust-resistant than in the past, so corrosion and body integrity are less of an issue these days.

“To choose a car that should serve you well for a long time, always avoid buying the first year of a new model. This gives the manufacturer time to fix any problems that may arise with the new technology. By the second or third year, there is enough real-world data to give you a general idea of ​​its reliability,” experts advise.

When it comes to a used car, research should be done on the specific model to determine what known problems it may have. It is mandatory to check the service history, as well as to be examined at a workshop that the prospective buyer indicates.

When it comes to the durability of your car, here are some tips to keep it on the road for as long as possible:

• Drive your car regularly. Your car is a machine and machines work better when they are used. Fluids circulate and rubber seals and gaskets expand and contract when the car is driven regularly.

• Service it regularly and with quality. Follow your vehicle’s maintenance intervals, especially when it comes to changing oil and other consumables. Have service mechanics check brakes, tires, filters and other vital parts annually and replace them if necessary. Many times car owners put off these activities and end up being forced to make expensive repairs.

• Don’t put off solving problems. As a car ages, it begins to make previously unknown noises. It is better to check the cause of them right away, instead of them becoming bigger problems later.

• Keep your car clean. Over time, road salt and dirt will stain the paint and contribute to rust on the bottom. Don’t forget to wash your car regularly.

