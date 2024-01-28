#artificial #meat #obtained

Artificial meat is similar to what we eat. Also known as “cultured meat” it is produced by directly cultivating animal cells. For this process, a technology is used that does not involve sacrificing them.

Normal processes in the animal’s body are replicated in the laboratory. Those cells are placed in a controlled, sterile environment in a grower, mimicking the specific growth environment of animals (eg, cow, pig, fish). Here, cells receive essential nutrients to grow. Among them are amino acids, vitamins, glucose, inorganic salts, growth factors and proteins. A major challenge today lies in developing cultivators with large enough capacity for mass production.

What are the benefits of artificial meat?

Thanks to its efficient production process, cultured meat promises a number of advantages. Life cycle projections indicate that this form of meat will use far fewer resources. Sow has the potential to reduce pollution associated with conventional agriculture.

Artificial meat produced with renewable energy could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 92%, according to a study. It is also anticipated that commercial production will be completely antibiotic-free, reducing the risk of foodborne illness associated with exposure to pathogens.

In the coming decades, this type of meat, along with other alternative sources of protein, is expected to gain a significant market share. This change could help reduce agriculture-related deforestation, reduce biodiversity loss and combat antibiotic resistance.

What is artificial meat and how is it obtained? Photo source: Freepik

When will cultured meat reach the market?

Currently, various companies are aiming to move to the mass production of artificial meat, pending the necessary legal regulations. In Europe, there are companies that focus on various products. Among them are foie gras (Gourmey in France), pork (Mewery in the Czech Republic) and fish (Bluu in Germany).

The Food Agency of Singapore approved the first cultured chicken meat product as early as 2020. In June 2023, two US companies obtained approval from the State Department of Agriculture for their cultured chicken meat products.

Within the EU, cultured meat undergoes an 18-month testing process applicable to all innovative products, and a company must demonstrate that its product is safe for consumption to the European Food Safety Authority (ESFA). To date, no EU company has submitted such a request. However, in July 2023, Swiss regulators received the first application from Aleph Farms.

At the opposite pole, Italy in November 2023 became the first country in the world to ban the production and marketing of cultured meat. The reason given was: protecting culinary traditions. This law has been criticized by the scientific community and environmental organizations. And it is considered at odds with global trends and openness to this new opportunity.

If the EU were to allow the sale of cultured meat products, Italy (and, if the ban is revoked by Parliament and Romania) would not be able to impose a stop on imports from other EU member states.