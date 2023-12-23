What is Azcárraga-Jardine’s relationship like? The coach tells ESPN

#AzcárragaJardines #relationship #coach #tells #ESPN

The Liga MX champion coach spoke with ESPN about his relationship with the owner of América

The Apertura 2023 champion coach, André Jardinerevealed exclusively to Gustavo Hofman of ESPN Brazil What is your relationship with? Emilio Azcarragaowner of America. The Brazilian strategist referred to the Mexican businessman as a soccer fan and an extraordinary leader.

Gardenedwho arrived at America last summer to take Fernando Ortiz’s place, praised the management of Azcárraga at the head of the azulcremas and considered that the Liga MX title won last weekend will cause both to have a closer relationship.

Jardiné gave the long-awaited 14th star to Emilio Azcárraga’s team Hector Vivas/Getty Images

“We have a very good relationship. I think this title is going to bring us a lot closer, because he was one of the people who was very, very eager for this conquest. He is a very serious person, who runs the club very well, and we perceive how well managed it is America club today, not only for him, but for all managers. It’s very interesting the way he handles things. Today, the America It is a club that has positive finances, has a very interesting squad and growth potential with projects to continue expanding the brand. Very interesting,” he told ESPN.

“So, the relationship with him (Emilio Azcarraga) is still little. We are getting to know each other, but this title helps a lot, because he has already seen a little, he has tasted a little of our competence and the way we handle things. And I feel that it will be an association for quite some time, because he is a very serious person and it is very gratifying to be able to work with serious, competent people and a club of this magnitude,” he added.

Regarding how he experienced winning the Apertura 2023 title, Gardened He noted that he felt enormous satisfaction in handing the star to the fans considering that the Águilas are the team that has the most pressure in Aztec football. The Rio coach praised the performance of his players throughout the semester and highlighted that the squad showed a high level throughout the tournament.

“It was a spectacular achievement. America It is this club today that has this demand, perhaps the greatest demand here in Mexican soccer. I was already in a drought of practically ten tournaments here. It came from that pressure, from that desire of the fans to be champion again.

“We had an excellent campaign, the best campaign in the America in this format (short tournaments). The demand here is very strong and many times, what happens to the leader? The most common thing is that the leader does not manage to be champion, and we, in addition to having won or come first during the qualifying phase, then made a great performance in the Liguilla, being very convincing, passing over León, San Luis and making the final against the current champion, which is Tigres. “They have a great team, they were two great games, and we managed to win the title at the end,” he concluded. André Jardine.