What is disease X? How scientists are preparing for the next pandemic

In fact, the term was coined years ago as a way to get scientists to work on medical countermeasures to unknown infectious threats (new coronaviruses like the one that causes Covid-19, for example) rather than just known ones, like the Ebola virus. The idea was to encourage the development of platform technologies, including vaccinesdrug therapies and diagnostic tests, which could be adapted and implemented rapidly in response to a series of future outbreaks with epidemic or pandemic potential.

1. What is ‘Disease X’?

It is the somewhat mysterious name for a disease caused by a serious, although currently unknown, microbial threat. The World Health Organization added Disease The issue has entered the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has joined other health officials to discuss it.

He covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, was an example of Disease triggered the pandemic at the end of 2019. The vast reservoir of viruses circulating in wildlife is considered a likely source of more such diseases. This is due to its potential to spread and infect other species, including humans, leading to an infection to which people will have no immunity.

2. What is the use of studying Disease X?

As the WHO says, it is “enable early and cross-cutting R&D preparation that is also relevant” for an unknown disease. The humanitarian crisis caused by the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa was a wake-up call. Despite decades of research, there were no products ready to be deployed in time to save more than 11,000 lives. In response, the WHO created a research and development plan to accelerate the development of a variety of tools for “priority diseases.” The current list includes:

Covid-19

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

Ebola virus and Marburg virus

Lassa fever

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and SARS

Nipah and henipaviral diseases

Rift Valley fever

Zika

Disease

3. How is the research going for the next pandemic?

Only 326 days passed from the publication of the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to the authorization of the first Covid vaccine, thanks in part to the work done since 2017 in preparation for Disease Innovations, or CEPI, are supporting rapid response vaccine platforms that could develop new immunizations within 100 days of the emergence of a virus with pandemic potential under a $3.5 billion plan. Other efforts underway include:

Update the International Health Regulations and develop a new global agreement to protect the world from future emergencies.

A new fund, approved by the World Bank, for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

A WHO Center for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin that aims to accelerate access to key data and develop analytical tools and predictive models to assess potential threats.

A $5 billion US government initiative to develop next-generation vaccines and treatments for Covid-19, called Project NextGen.

$262.5 million in funding for a national US network to more efficiently detect and respond to public health emergencies.

Establishment of a global center for pandemic therapies.

Still, numerous challenges threaten to undermine these efforts, including depleted and weakened health systems, a growing anti-science movement that has increased vaccine hesitancy, and the possibility that governments will eventually deprioritize funding for outbreak detection and preparedness. as perceived risks dissipate.