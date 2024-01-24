What is facial harmonization and what benefits does it have, which is so fashionable?

#facial #harmonization #benefits #fashionable

Although he breast augmentation and the lifting of drooping eyelids are the most popular aesthetic treatments in Spain, Facial harmonization is one of the touch-ups that is gaining greater prominence in the last times.

Provides patients with a “good face” effect without having to undergo surgery.

And its popularity comes hand in hand with social media filters, which have totally disrupted the concept of beauty we have about ourselves. People More and more young people are entering the world of aesthetic medicineeven though due to their age they do not have the need to do so.

As explained to ‘Health Guides’ the Dr. Susan Díazfacial surgeon and aesthetic doctor:

“Facial harmonization is the set of procedures that aim to improve the overall appearance of the face balancing its characteristics and proportions.”

Is achieved by using non-surgical methodsAs the hyaluronic acid o neuromoduladoresamong others.

Los neuromodulators are botulinum toxins to treat, for example, wrinkles in the upper third of the face, since they block the muscles.

He hyaluronic acid, For its part, it is used as filling.

Facial harmonization influences emotional well-being

“It’s not just about symmetry and balance,” the specialist emphasizes. “By improving the patient’s appearance, their self-esteem increases. There are people who arrive with a depression and they get out of it thanks to the treatment, because after applying it they feel better about themselves.”

“We understand that aesthetic medicine can improve people’s self-esteem, but always with proper use of it and without exaggerating features, which is what many of the filters on Instagram and other social networks do.”

Furthermore, from a scientific point of view, “it is more than proven that the Hyaluronic acid, neuromodulators and most aesthetic medicine products also have an anti-aging effect.; “They prevent the premature appearance of wrinkles.”

“To see themselves better”

Facial harmonization can be a complementary treatment to surgery in people who do not want to resort to harmonizing their face with surgery.

Dr. Díaz specifies that “some people on whom I perform rhinoplasty ultrasonic They also ask that they harmonize their face to look better with themselves.”

“Some want to increase the lip or facial highlights of the chin or cheekbones a little, for example. This is a harmonization that is done with hyaluronic acid, with which the result of this surgery can be greatly enhanced by achieving global beautification.”

Facial harmonization: age restrictions and who is a candidate

And as we have already mentioned, more and more young people are turning to aesthetic medicine to have a touch-up done to improve some facial or body aspect.

Therefore, although facial harmonization does not have a restriction regarding ageDr. Susan Díaz is clear:

“For my ethics I’m not going to do it to a 15 or 18 year old person. that wants to look like an Instagram filter, because for me it is something that makes no sense.”

This aesthetic treatment is not conditioned by skin type, but by skin aging. “This will be taken into account when deciding what types of treatment to perform and what types not to perform.”

“For example, For very wrinkled dry skin, the ideal would be neuromodulators and biostimulating hyaluronic acids. which do not give volume and stimulate the cells themselves so that they themselves produce collagen which is the molecule of youth.”

“This type of hyaluronic makes the skin look much younger, luminous and some, the most powerful, even provide a lifting effect.”

Does it replace plastic surgery?

Es an alternative treatment for those people who “are candidates for balance your face with non-permanent absorbable products”.

We are talking about two treatments:

The surgery is permanent

Harmonization is a treatment with resorbable substances, so it’s not definitive.

“The important thing is to determine whether or not a person is a candidate for which treatment. For example, infiltration with hyaluronic acid is not recommended for patients who have permanent infiltrations on the face.”