What is good for knee pain due to cold? What causes joint pain in cold weather and how is it treated?

There are some precautions that can be taken to help the body react more gently to seasonal changes. While cold weather has negative effects especially on neck, waist and spine pain, citizens are researching why joint and muscle pain occurs in cold weather.

It has been determined that the number of patients applying to outpatient clinics with complaints of pain increases during seasonal change. It is possible to be more resilient to climate change, take some precautions to reduce pain and not be afraid of cold weather. Here are all the precautions you need to take to protect yourself from muscle pain in cold weather!

WHAT SHOULD I DO TO PREVENT PAIN IN COLD WEATHER?

Clothes: It is important to keep the body warm in cold weather. Protect the body by dressing in layers. You can protect yourself from the cold by choosing warm clothes and a suitable coat.

Warming: Keep the temperature indoors at a suitable level. Make sure you heat your home or office environment well. You can keep the temperature of the interior at the desired level by using heating systems.

Exercise: Regular exercise can help strengthen your muscles and increase flexibility. This can reduce lower back, neck and spine pain. It may also be beneficial to do stretching exercises as part of physical activity.

Good posture: Correct posture is critical to maintaining spinal health. Be careful to keep your body properly when sitting or standing.

Nutrition: A healthy diet can help your body become strong and resilient. Nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D support bone health.

Moistening: High humidity can make muscles more tense. Therefore, it may be helpful to check indoor humidity levels and use a suitable humidifier.

Cold weather conditions are likely to cause muscle aches, but the above-mentioned measures can help reduce these aches. Spine, neck and lower back pain can be a natural part of the aging process, but their effects can be reduced with lifestyle changes and proper care. It is important to pay attention to these recommendations to protect your body, especially during periods of seasonal change.