What is hyperpop, the idiosyncratic music genre that has been declared dead countless times in the past ten years?

#hyperpop #idiosyncratic #music #genre #declared #dead #countless #times #ten #years

Charli XCX, left. Center, from top: AG Cook, Hannah Diamond and Sophie. Right, from top: Dorian Electra, Caroline Polachek and 100 Gecs. Image Getty / editing Studio V

In the summer of 2013, 23-year-old AG Cook sits behind his computer in London. He had already exchanged his guitar for the PC some time before, which he sees as an instrument with infinite possibilities. He creates music on it that does not match the prevailing image of electronic music – at that moment a clear distinction is still made between man and machine, real and fake.

Cook thinks that distinction is unnecessary and looks for like-minded people on the online music platform Soundcloud, where amateurs and professionals can upload music to their heart’s content. Soundcloud was a vibrant place at that time: copyrights did not yet stand in the way of remixes and thanks to the many users it was relatively easy to find an audience for your music.

Cook is also slowly finding more and more music from people with the same experimental view on electronic music. To help them further, he founded a music label: PC Music (personal computer music). The label starts releasing songs on Soundcloud at a rapid pace and becomes a phenomenon.

Over by author

Els de Grefte is pop editor for de Volkskrant. She writes about pop music and culture in a broad sense.

The music released by PC Music from 2013 onwards would become known as hyperpop. Hyperpop is to pop what hyperrealism is to realism in painting: it is pop in the extreme. All individual elements in pop are magnified, to the point of ridiculousness. Think of a voice with so much autotune that it is barely recognizable as human, or a guitar with so much distortion that it sounds as if your speakers have broken, the so-called glitch sound.

In an interview with the French-German television program Tracks, British producer Danny L Harle called this exaggeration the connecting factor between hyperpop artists: ‘There is something we all hate, and that is things that are half-half. If you’re going to make something loud, it should be the loudest thing you’ve ever heard. If you make something quiet, it has to be incredibly quiet. If you make something simple, it has to be the simplest. If it’s going to be complex, it’s got to be more complex than you’ve ever heard.’

Hyperpop takes the most heavily criticized aspects of pop and magnifies them. It makes music extra commercial, extra smoothly produced and extra superficial. This is not intended as criticism of those aspects, but rather a middle finger to their condemnation.

Sound effects from 8-bit games



The name PC Music betrays the digital nature of the genre: hyperpop is mainly made on computers. The music also sounds very electronic: computer and game sounds are common and are played loudly. In Heather by Glaive and Ericdoa, for example, the sound effects of 8-bit games blow your mind. Hyperpop sounds incredibly produced and the accompanying images have also been digitally perfected. Singer Hannah Diamond is so photoshopped on her album covers that you wonder if she is a real person.

While few sounds in hyperpop sound like they do in the real world, authenticity is an important theme in this genre. For the listener, hyperpop plays an open card: every sound you hear is oozing with digital processing.

Latvian hyperpop DJ Himera describes the explicit fakeness of some acts as ‘a veil of dystopian hyperreality’: ‘I think every decision in this music is deliberate enough to honestly reflect what the artist wants to convey. It may not seem serious because of the high energy and synth-like production, but there is also a lot of vulnerability to be heard in it.’

From left, clockwise: 100 Gecs, Yeule and Danny L Harle.Image Getty / editing Studio V

Hyperpop became a subculture and that subculture has a striking amount of overlap with the queer community. A sociology student’s research into the users of the PC Music page on the social medium Reddit showed that a large majority of them identified as LGBTI or queer.

“I think queer people gravitate toward hyperpop because of the relatable subject matter,” Himera says. Because many of the most important hyperpop artists belong to the LGBTI community, this theme plays an important role in the genre. ‘And because hyperpop doesn’t take itself too seriously. The stimulating sounds and beautiful melodies are just fun.’

From future bass to hyperpop



Dutch producer San Holo made the modern hyperpop track Out of Options with rapper Midwxst. San Holo himself was at the origin of future bass (a subgenre within dance) and sees hyperpop as an evolution of it, he says: ‘Artists like Midwxst grew up with electronic music genres such as EDM and future bass, and have taken those influences to hip hop. . Then it all merged and became hyper pop.’ Although he says he is not that concerned with genres: ‘The spirit of the times is constantly changing, so the sounds are also constantly changing.’

San Holo sees a major influence of hyperpop on the pop landscape. “Where a laptop was once only used to record sounds from outside the laptop, the computer itself is now the instrument,” he says. ‘You used to want a guitar at the age of 14, now all those kids want a laptop with music software to make beats.’

For Sim Fane, the regular producer of singer S10, hyperpop is liberating. ‘It’s limitless, I think that’s really cool. As a producer I often think: is this something that people will find cool, isn’t it too much? But when I listen to hyperpop, I realize that there are no boundaries in music at all.’

Fane points to the song Miracle that Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding released this year, a clear ode to early trance and Eurodance, and initially quite ‘wrong’. “That’s quite a bold choice for Harris,” Fane says. ‘If hyperpop had not existed, he would have made such a choice much less quickly.’

Declared dead



In January, the iconic PC Music will stop releasing new music; After ten years the label thinks it’s over and will only release special reissues. In those ten years, hyperpop has been declared dead countless times. Yet genre still clearly leaves its mark on the ever-fluid trends in music, from the top 40 to the most obscure corners of the internet. PC Music may have stopped, but hyperpop is far from dead.

2013: Hannah Diamond – Pink and Blue



Before 2013, the English Hannah Diamond was primarily a photographer, with a hyper-realistic and polished style. Her style fitted in seamlessly with the ideas of PC Music and she became one of the first artists on the label. Her debut single Pink and Blue sounds cute and sweet, with sweet melodies and an extremely girlish voice. Even the electronic bleeps and bloops sound cotton candy-like here.

2014: QT – Hey QT



QT is a textbook example of the complicated relationship that hyperpop has with reality. QT is not a ‘real’ singer, but the art project of producers AG Cook and Sophie, performance artist Hayden Dunham and singer Harriet Pittard. They invented the electro-pop star QT, who advertises the fictional energy drink QT in Hey QT. Later they actually made an energy drink called QT, which further blurred the line between fact and fiction.

2015: Sophie – Lemonade



The Scottish artist Sophie (1986-2021) has been indispensable to the creation of PC Music and hyperpop in general. She wrote and produced for many artists, from Madonna to Charli XCX. She also released a few things under her own name, including the single Lemonade. The vibrant, elastic bouncing ball beat sounds like carbon dioxide in your lemonade beneath the repetitive lyrics. Until the track turns twice into something darker, with vocals raised a few octaves.

San Holo: ‘When I first heard this, I thought: wow, this is magical. I’d never heard anything like it before – and I haven’t heard something so strange to me yet interesting since.’

2016: Charli XCX – Vroom Vroom



Two years before her EP Vroom Vroom, British singer-songwriter Charli XCX scored a monster hit with the radio and TV-friendly earworm Boom Clap. At the height of her commercial success, the singer decided to turn towards the more artistic hyperpop. She went into the studio with AG Cook and Sophie and released Vroom Vroom, in which she showed a more ominous and alternative side. A daring choice, which earned her both praise and criticism.

2017: Danny L Harle – 1UL



Danny L Harle was also at the cradle of hyperpop, alongside Sophie and AG Cook. Harle now produces for major pop stars such as Dua Lipa and Liam Gallagher, but has also made music under his own name. He embraces guilty pleasures and makes ‘wrong’ music highbrow again. Trance and eurodance are played heavily and produced down to the last detail. The song 1UL is very similar to Around the World by ATC from 1998, but with even more Eurodance.

2018: Yeule – Pretty Bones



Yeule shows that hyperpop does not always have to be candy pink cheerful. The Singaporean songwriter’s music is darker and more rooted in cyberpop and games. The name Yeule comes from the Final Fantasy game series. The spirit of hyperpop is clearly palpable in the music of the artist, who does not allow himself to be pigeonholed. Yet Yeule’s music has an unmistakable digital glitch sound. Pretty Bones has an alienating effect on anyone who still has one foot in the analog world.

2019: 100 gecs – Money Machine



Anyone who listens to 100 gecs will immediately know what the term ‘hyperpop’ means. Money Machine is suitable for listeners whose concentration levels have been affected by TikTok: if you don’t pay attention, the song has completely changed genre again. This duo’s music sounds like a joke that you have to be exactly old enough to understand.

As one The lyrics are inimitably funny (‘Your arms look so fucking cute, they look like lil’ cigarettes’) and sometimes suddenly very personal (‘Said it all before, and I’ll say it once again, I’m better off alone’ ).

2020: Dorian Electra – Gentleman / M’lady



The gender fluid American artist Dorian Electra pokes fun at the traditional idea of ​​gender and role divisions in the two tracks Gentleman and M’lady. The songs are full of references to the internet stereotype of the straight white man with a fedora who lives in his parents’ basement and longs for medieval gender roles.

2021: A.G. Cook – Xcxoplex (with Charli XCX)



The intro of Xcxoplex alone puts the listener on edge. The combination of AG Cook and Charli XCX is a classic in hyperpop, but other than that there is of course nothing classic about this song. It goes from industrial techno to glitchy but danceable EDM to breakbeat. In keeping with the ‘always online’ nature of hyperpop, the clip’s vertical format (instead of the traditional horizontal format) is suitable for a phone screen.

2023: Caroline Polachek – Bunny Is a Rider



The influence of hyperpop reaches far into alternative pop. American singer Caroline Polachek has been in PC Music circles for years and often collaborates with Danny L Harle, a central figure within the label. Together they produced Polachek’s well-received album Desire, I Want to Turn into You.

The typical hyperpop sound is a little further away here, but pay attention, for example, to the outbursts in the song Bunny Is a Rider, which have been artfully edited with autotune. Not because Polachek wouldn’t achieve them otherwise, because there is little she cannot do with her opera voice; she simply plays with the boundaries between organic and electronic sounds.

Also read