What is it and what symptoms can I get?

Anyone who receives the diagnosis of “prediabetes” will initially be shocked. But how dangerous is the precursor to type 2 diabetes and how can it be treated?

In Germany, according to the diabetes information portal diabinfo.de one in five adults has prediabetes. But what does that actually mean? Is prediabetes already one of the types of diabetes and does that mean you already officially have diabetes and would have to inject yourself with insulin? In this article we clarify the most important questions about prediabetes and provide you with an overview.

By the way: Many people don’t know that type 2 diabetes is considered potentially curable. This emerges from various studies – including the British DiRECT study from 2017.

Prediabetes: what is it and what are the symptoms?

Prediabetes is a health condition that is considered a precursor to type 2 diabetes. It is characterized by blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Prediabetes can be caused by a combination of genetic factors, poor diet and lifestyle. Risk factors include overweight, obesity, family history, unhealthy diet, low physical activity, sleep apnea, smoking and advanced age, it says diabinfo.de.

Video: dpa

Prediabetes is usually not noticeable in everyday life and is therefore often only discovered during a blood test as part of a routine check. However, according to the AOK, there are some possible signs that may indicate prediabetes, including:

Increased thirst and frequent urination

Increased hunger

Frequent fatigue

Blurred vision

deafness

Tendency to bacterial and fungal infections

Tingling pain in hands or feet

Fatigue and low resilience

Darkening of the skin in certain parts of the body

On diabinfo.de However, it should be noted that these symptoms are not clear or reliable and most people with prediabetes do not initially experience any symptoms.

Prediabetes is similar to the signs of type 1 diabetes and also those of type 2 diabetes. The two forms of diabetes differ significantly from each other, but can also occur together as “double diabetes”.

Prediabetes: This is how the test makes a diagnosis

To test for prediabetes and make a diagnosis, various blood tests can be done. These include loud diabinfo.de:

Fasting blood sugar test: The blood sugar level is measured after a fasting period of at least 8 hours. A value between 100 and 125 mg/dl (5.6 to 6.9 mmol/l) indicates prediabetes.

Oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT): After a fasting period, a glucose solution is drunk and the blood sugar level is measured again after two hours. A value between 140 and 199 mg/dl (7.8 to 11.0 mmol/l) indicates prediabetes.

HbA1c test (long-term sugar level): This test measures the average blood sugar level over the last two to three months. A value between 5.7 and 6.4 percent (39 to 47 mmol/mol) indicates prediabetes.

However, a home diabetes self-test cannot indicate prediabetes. There are also certain blood sugar level thresholds to determine whether you have diabetes.

Risk Factors and Prevention – Preventing Prediabetes

The risk factors mentioned above, such as overweight and obesity as well as an unhealthy and high-sugar diet, low physical activity but also genetic predisposition and advanced age (over 45 years) can promote prediabetes – and thus also the development of diabetes mellitus. Prediabetes can lead to serious complications related to cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, dementia, cancer and a higher mortality rate, as the German Diabetes Center warns on its website. People with prediabetes also have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future.

Nevertheless, prediabetes is often reversible if detected early and appropriate countermeasures are taken. Losing weight by five to ten percent and adjusting your lifestyle, especially through a balanced diet and regular exercise, could help improve sugar metabolism and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, writes the NDR in his health guide.

Prediabetes: Basics of Nutrition

A balanced diet is an important part of treatment for prediabetes. According to the AOK, some nutritional tips that can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent the development of type 2 diabetes are:

Regular meals: It is recommended to eat every three to six hours to keep blood sugar levels stable.

It is recommended to eat every three to six hours to keep blood sugar levels stable. Balanced meals: A balanced diet with an appropriate ratio of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats can help regulate blood sugar levels.

A balanced diet with an appropriate ratio of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats can help regulate blood sugar levels. Early larger meals: Larger meals should preferably be eaten at the beginning of the day to give the body enough time to process them.

Larger meals should preferably be eaten at the beginning of the day to give the body enough time to process them. Reduced sugar consumption: Reducing your consumption of sugary foods and drinks can help control blood sugar levels.

Reducing your consumption of sugary foods and drinks can help control blood sugar levels. Weight reduction: Moderate weight loss can help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Are medications necessary for prediabetes?

When it comes to prediabetes, a healthy lifestyle is usually the first step. However, in some cases, taking medication may be considered, especially when lifestyle changes alone are not enough to control blood sugar levels. The drugs used in prevention studies primarily include metformin, pioglitazone and orlistat, explains the Austrian medical newspaper.

If blood sugar levels can be normalized, the development of type 2 diabetes can be prevented. In contrast to fully developed diabetes, prediabetes is still reversible.