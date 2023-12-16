What is known about the doctor arrested in SP

Reports indicate cases of generalized infection, thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and even dementia after procedures performed by the surgeon. The doctor worked in Novo Hamburgo, in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre.

According to the police, Couto Neto performed surgery on one organ and ended up puncturing another.. Witnesses said that patients who had complications after the procedures were treated with neglect.

The doctor performed up to 25 surgeries in a single shift. According to the police, one of the professional’s objectives was to increase financial gains, which prevented him from providing adequate treatment to patients.

The investigations showed that Couto Neto performed surgeries for hernia, gallbladder and reflux. Many procedures, however, would have been carried out without the patients’ authorization.

In one case, for example, the doctor charged for removing the uterus of a patient with endometriosis, but did not perform the procedure..

The doctor’s first three indictments concern the deaths of two men and a woman.

