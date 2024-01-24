What is known about the new Tesla crossover

#Tesla #crossover

Automaker Tesla has notified suppliers that it plans to begin production of a new mass-market electric vehicle codenamed Redwood, reported, citing four people familiar with the matter. Two of them describe the model, whose production according to current plans should start in 2025, as a “compact crossover”.

Tesla sent out a call for bids for the Redwood model to suppliers last year and is forecasting a weekly production volume of 10,000 cars, two of the sources said. According to three of the four people who provided information to , production of the car will begin in June 2025.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long whetted the appetite of fans and investors for affordable electric vehicles and self-driving robot taxis. With their production, the transition to the next generation, cheaper platforms for electric cars will be made.

Those models, including a $25,000 base model, will allow it to compete with cheaper gasoline cars and a growing number of low-cost electric cars, such as those made by China’s Biwi Di, which became the world’s leading electric car maker in the last quarter of 2023, overtaking Tesla.

Tesla has a track record of missing both timing and pricing targets, and it will take time to reach capacity, notes.

Musk first promised to build a $25,000 car in 2020. He later shelved that plan before reviving it again. Tesla’s cheapest offering, the Model 3 sedan, is currently on sale in the United States for prices starting at $39,000.

According to two different sources, in recent years Tesla engineers have studied the design of the Honda Civic, which starts at $24,000 in the United States, in detail to study how to make the car cheaper.

Last year, the Tesla owner said he was concerned about the impact of high interest rates on consumer demand for expensive goods like cars. He and other Tesla executives laid out plans last March to cut the cost of next-generation vehicles in half, but did not provide a timeframe for their implementation.

The timetable for the next generation of compact vehicles was one of the top-voted questions from investors for Tesla ahead of its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday afternoon, where it is expected to forecast a 21% increase in deliveries in 2024, well below its long-term annual target. from the 50% that Musk set about three years ago.

Musk said in May that Tesla was working on two new products with the potential for combined sales of 5 million vehicles a year. “Both (Tesla’s) product design and manufacturing techniques surpass anything else in the industry,” he said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. In 2022, Musk announced that in 2024, Tesla will introduce a fully self-driving taxi with a futuristic appearance.

According to Walter Isaacson’s biography of Musk published in September, which includes interviews with the CEO and executives, Tesla plans to produce a low-cost robotaxi and an entry-level $25,000 electric car that are based on the same architecture of the vehicle.

cited several sources as saying that Tesla’s next-generation architecture, dubbed NV9X by the manufacturer, will include two or more models.

Tesla has factories in Shanghai and Fremont, California, but plans to make cheaper cars at its factory near Berlin as well, and is also interested in building a factory in India. Profiting from cheaper EVs will be a challenge given the cost of batteries, as well as the traditional difficulties of producing quality cheap vehicles.