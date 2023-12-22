What is repealed with the reform of Madrid’s trans law

#repealed #reform #Madrids #trans #law

There are 15 autonomous communities that have been developing LGTBI or trans laws since 2012. Of them, Madrid is the first (and only, at the moment) to cut its own, both from 2016, after the reforms approved this December 22 in the Madrid Assembly. In total, in Spain there are 19 regional laws to provide rights and protection to trans people specifically or to LGTBI people.

Basque Country, Galicia, Andalusia, Catalonia, Canary Islands, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia, Balearic Islands, Valencian Community, Navarra, Aragon, Cantabria, La Rioja and Castilla-La Mancha have at least one standard of these characteristics. All, except Asturias and Castilla y León. Of those 19 laws, 12 are for the LGTBI community as a whole and seven are trans-autonomous laws. There are 19 regulations in total because there are four communities (Andalusia, Aragon, Valencian Community and Madrid) that have both an LGTBI law and a trans law. The first were approved between 2012 and 2016, and the last, that of La Rioja and that of Castilla-La Mancha, in 2022.

Now, after the extraordinary plenary session held this December 22, 2023 in the Madrid Assembly, the community chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, where the PP has an absolute majority, is the first region that, unlike the general trend, takes steps towards back.

With the reform of the trans law of Madrid and the LGTBI law of Madrid, “there is a legislative setback for LGTBI people”, as jurist Curro Peña Díaz, specialized in LGTBI rights and Law, points out to Newtral.es. of the European Union. “It is alarming because it is the vanguard of the global anti-gender movement,” adds Peña Díaz in conversation with Newtral.es.

Gender-affirming treatments and public health: convictions for discriminating against trans people

The process for the reform of the trans law and the LGTBI law in Madrid began in November. In just one month, through emergency means, the two opinions of the law proposals that repeal several points of both regulations have been approved.

Some of the main keys to this reform of the trans law and the LGTBI law of Madrid are to eliminate the articles that establish what type of discrimination constitutes an infraction, replace the terms “gender identity” or “trans people” with “transsexuals”. ” and “transsexuality”, suppress the International Day against homophobia, lesbophobia, biphobia and transphobia, or remove the possibility of adapting regional documentation before modifying the DNI. The new laws will come into force the day following their publication in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid.

The terms “self-determination” and “self-definition” disappear

The two legislative reforms promoted by the PP replace, or directly eliminate, some terms. In the case of the Madrid trans law, the two mentions of “self-determination” and “self-definition” that appear in articles 4 and 13 of the current law would disappear. Regarding the LGTBI law of Madrid, the concepts of “self-determination” or “self-definition” appear four times (articles 4 and 7) in the current norm. The reform eliminates two of the mentions of these terms. On the other hand, the terms “trans people” and “gender identity” are replaced by “transsexuals”, “transsexuality” or “sexual condition”.

The Constitutional Court endorses the tax on large fortunes and dismisses the appeal of the Community of Madrid

Jurist Curro Peña explains that “although it is a symbolic issue, it is still worrying that they decide to use pathologizing language.” “The highest international standards consider that we must talk about trans people and gender identity,” he adds.

Peña highlights that some of the cuts to the trans law and the LGTBI law in Madrid are “an attempt to erase LGTBI people from public spaces.” As an example, the repeal of articles 22 and 24 of the regional LGTBI law. The 22nd regulates that institutions must make the group visible with campaigns, but also the celebration of May 17 (International Day against LGTBIphobia) and the installation of the rainbow flag at the headquarters of the Assembly and the Community that day. The 24th contemplates the creation of the LGTBI Documentation and Historical Memory Center of the Community of Madrid. This center, seven years after the approval of the law, had not been created. Upon approval of the reform, the article is repealed before it has been carried out.

Reform of Madrid’s trans law: minors under 12 years of age will not be able to adapt their regional documentation

The reform of Madrid’s trans law also repeals article 7, referring to administrative documentation. This was the regulation that, until now, allowed a trans person to adapt their regional documentation (health card, library card, transportation card…) to their gender identity. By eliminating this article, people will have to wait to modify their DNI, in accordance with the state trans and LGTBI law, to adapt the regional documentation.

But state law does not allow legal sex modification for everyone. For example, minors under 12 years of age cannot do so. From that age onwards yes, but not before. They can modify their name on the DNI, a possibility that has already existed since 2018 thanks to an instruction, but not the registration mention of sex. Now, with the reform of Madrid’s trans law, minors under 12 years of age will not be able to adapt their regional documentation either. “The state trans and LGTBI law obliges the autonomous communities to have procedures to change regional documents. Therefore, arguing that the law is being modified due to legislative duplicity is absurd because the communities have to have their own mechanisms,” says Curro Peña Díaz.

Another of the cuts that the reform of Madrid’s trans law entails is in the educational field. For example, two sections of article 23 are modified. One of them talks about “respect for the physical image of trans students” and “free choice of clothing.” The PP reform adds the phrase “without prejudice to due respect for the rest of the students and the rules of the educational center.” The other section stated, until now, the following: “If activities differentiated by sex are carried out, the sex felt by the students will be taken into account, guaranteeing access and use of the center’s facilities in accordance with their gender identity, including the toilets and changing rooms.” The popular proposal rewords the wording in this way: “If activities differentiated by sex are carried out, the needs of the transsexual student will be guaranteed, without prejudice to the rights and privacy of other students, especially girls.”

“There is a demonization of trans people in general and trans children in particular. What if a parent complains that it bothers them that a trans girl wears a skirt because it seems inappropriate? Will the student be penalized or protected? “What can be alleged as a loss of respect for one’s colleagues?” says jurist and lawyer Saúl Castro, specialized in LGTBI rights.

In relation to childhood and the health field, the approved reform introduces a novelty: a medical evaluation of mental health. This connects with another novelty: a paragraph added so that neither psychological counseling nor psychiatric evaluation can ever be considered “discriminatory or contrary to the freedom of the person evaluated.” “I think it leaves the door open to pathologizing medical praxis. For example, imagine that a Social Security psychiatrist tells a woman that she is not trans, but that she has borderline personality disorder. Given that the regulations proposed by the PP would consider that this evaluation can never be considered discriminatory, it would be much more difficult for that person to be able to counter the medical decision. It does not mean that this does not happen today, but this proposal to reform the law protects and shields it legislatively,” explains jurist Peña Díaz.

What happens to conversion therapies when reforming Madrid’s LGTBI law?

Regarding conversion therapies, the reform of the LGTBI law of Madrid does not repeal this article but it does eliminate the reference to gender identity, leaving only the reference to conversion therapies to modify sexual orientation. In this sense, Saúl Castro recalls that “formally, these therapies would continue to be prohibited, in any case, by the state trans and LGTBI law.”

Of course, Curro Peña remembers that with the express mention that the reform introduces so that no report or psychological or psychiatric evaluation is considered discriminatory, “an ideal legal ecosystem is created in which health workers could carry out conversion therapies and/or questionable methods when caring for trans people.”

Violations and reversal of the burden of proof are eliminated

With the approval of the reforms to the Madrid trans law and the Madrid LGTBI law, the section on infractions in both regulations is eliminated. Saúl Castro points out that this “gives more arguments to the Madrid administration not to sanction and prosecute discriminatory behavior.” “To date, none of these therapies have been sanctioned in Madrid. It is a way to shield what was already happening in practice,” adds the lawyer and jurist.

Castro recognizes that both the state trans and LGTBI law and the Zerolo law contemplate a series of infractions and sanctions regarding different forms of discrimination. But the lawyer points out that “autonomous laws have many more infractions that, when repealed, are left unprotected.” “The argument of duplicity falls under its own weight, since in all shared matters there are regulations that are detailed in each autonomous community,” he adds.

On the other hand, the article relating to the reversal of the burden of proof is also repealed. This tool was introduced through the European Union’s anti-discrimination legislation, as the Council for the Elimination of Discrimination explains here. “A more favorable evidentiary system for people who report having been victims of discrimination,” says the organization. That is, a system provided for possible discriminatory conduct that carries a sanction, never in criminal cases, according to which “it is not the victim who must prove that there has been an act of discrimination”, but rather “it is up to the defendant (the alleged discriminatory agent) demonstrate that there has been no violation of the principle of equal treatment.”

“Just because they eliminate it does not mean that it will not be applied. It is more symbolic than anything else,” says Saúl Castro, who, however, points out that “it was relevant that it was reiterated or protected at the regional administrative level as well, although it is already included in the state trans and LGTBI law.”

Fuentes

Madrid Assembly

Saúl Castro, jurist and lawyer specialized in LGTBI rights

Curro Peña Díaz, jurist specialized in LGTBI rights and European Union Law