“What is that car? Arrest the driver!” Surrender after ‘a bout’ of police assault

#car #Arrest #driver #Surrender #bout #police #assault

It was after 4 a.m. on October 12th.

In Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, a 112 report was received saying, “Someone drove away an SUV parked in front of the station.”

Police began searching the surrounding area and soon discovered a stolen vehicle driving zigzag with its emergency lights on on a quiet road.

An SUV that continues to drive acrobatically as if it is trying to kill a police car even though it is following.

I paid no heed to instructions to stop the car and ran down the street.

A police car tries to block the escape by lightly hitting the right side, but the driver suddenly makes a U-turn, races down the road, stops suddenly, and intentionally crashes into the police car.

As the SUV continues to run away while dodging the police officer who approached him with a triple baton, the police car, which speeds up the pursuit, hits the vehicle hard and stops it.

However, just as the SUV reversed and tried to run away, a citizen’s vehicle that was following blocked the escape route, ending a dangerous chase that lasted about 3 km.

Only then did the theft suspect get out of the driver’s seat as if he had given up.

The police officer quickly approaches and tackles the victim to the ground, successfully subduing him in an instant.

At the scene, two unlicensed teenagers were arrested on charges of aggravated theft, violating the Road Traffic Act, and obstructing the execution of special official duties by injuring a police officer.

A police investigation revealed that the 15-year-olds had a history of stealing vehicles more than five times.

Police said they had arrested both teenagers and handed them over to prosecutors.

(Screen provided by: Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency)