What is the best time of day to consume protein?

#time #day #consume #protein

Protein is the best nutrient our body needs. Your daily requirement depends on your weight and your age. It is important not to consume all your protein at once, but to spread it out over the day.

Particularly known to be beneficial to athletes who want to maintain their muscles, proteins are also more than good for your body. Indeed, proteins are among the most important nutrients, since they are a source of energy. Also, they are essential for growth and play a role in preventing infections and diseases. But is there a best time of day to consume it?

“About every three to four hours”

The answer is no. On the contrary ! You should definitely not consume protein sources at just one time of your day, but spread your intake throughout in order to maintain stable energy levels and support muscle growth. A study conducted by the Agricultural Research Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) demonstrates that “Spreading protein intake approximately every three to four hours in moderate doses rather than large amounts at once is more optimal.”.

And the reason is quite simple: this is due to the way our body metabolizes proteins and their constituent elements, amino acids. Unlike excess carbohydrates and fats that are stored, amino acids are not retained in this form. Once the body has used what it can of the protein consumed in a meal, the amino acids are then converted to fat or glucose.

How to distribute them throughout the day?

To best distribute your protein intake, it is recommended to take a little with every meal. In the morning, for example, swap your jam toast or cereal for eggs (fried, scrambled or boiled, as you wish), with cottage cheese. This breakfast will stick to your body, and you will not feel tired or hungry before lunch.

For your lunch, choose chicken breast, salmon or turkey. And if you eat dinner late in the evening, you can allow yourself a snack based on oilseeds (almonds, walnuts, etc.) or dried fruit. For dinner, choose a source of protein that you will not have consumed during the day, or turn to a source of plant-based protein.

How much?

Everything will depend on your physical activity, your weight, and your age. The needs of a sedentary person are approximately 0.8 g of protein per kilo of weight per day (i.e. 44 g per day for a 55 kilo woman, or 64 g per day for an 80 kg man). These requirements increase to 1.2 to 1.6 g/kg/day for athletes. However, older people need to have a higher protein intake. For a person over sixty, it is approximately one gram of protein per kilogram of weight per day. For young children, the intake is 2 g per kilo, and 1.2 g of protein per kg for adolescents.

However, be careful of overdose: the elimination of unused amino acids can fatigue the liver and kidneys, or even worsen kidney failure. These cases are rare, but should not be neglected.

Marie BOUISSEREN pour TF1 INFO