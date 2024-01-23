What is the difference between diesel and gasoline? – Curious

#difference #diesel #gasoline #Curious

And we charge our cars with both, but using the wrong one can be disastrous.

Anyone who has ever fueled their car has felt the fear: did I just fill up at the diesel pump or the gas pump? Get it wrong and you’re in big trouble, but why are these two fuels so different?

Both diesel and gasoline can be used in internal combustion engines, but they have different chemical compositions and properties that dramatically change the way they must ignite.

What is the difference between diesel and gasoline?

Petroleum, better known to some as gasoline, is a light fuel made up of short-chain hydrocarbons. It uses spark ignition, which means the spark plug ignites the gasoline vapors to get things moving. A gasoline-fueled engine does this by combining gasoline with air, compressing it, and then igniting it, creating a small, controlled explosion that generates the power needed to turn the wheels. This cycle of ignition and explosion continues, sending your car on its way.

Diesel, on the other hand, is a heavier fuel made up of long-chain hydrocarbons. Instead of a spark, it only uses compression ignition, where air is crushed until it superheats and ignites the diesel. Compressing air generates heat because molecules that are constantly moving eventually have less and less room to move, causing them to move faster and faster. The kinetic energy raises the temperature until it’s high enough to ignite the diesel and voila, you’re on the go.

It’s no secret that both gasoline and diesel engines emit harmful emissions, causing pollution that threatens public health and contributes to worsening the climate crisis. For this reason, governments around the world are beginning to consider or even implement bans on gasoline and diesel cars by 2030-2040 to reduce deaths from air pollution-related diseases.

Why can’t you put gasoline in a diesel engine?

The reason you can’t put gasoline in a diesel engine, or vice versa, is that they have different combustion properties. Putting compression-ignition fuel into a spark-ignition engine results in misfires and misfires, and gasoline is too volatile for diesel engines.

What should you do if you put the wrong fuel in your car?

If you accidentally put the wrong fuel in your car, the best thing to do is to have a professional drain the fuel. Starting the engine with the wrong fuel in the car can seriously damage the engine, so you want to make sure all the diesel or gasoline is removed before starting it up. It’s better to have a professional do it because the filters may need to be changed to make sure the engine is completely clear of the wrong fuel and nothing is contaminated.

And while we’re talking about fuel, did you know that gasoline has a surprisingly short shelf life?