What is the difference between sea salt and table salt?

Although there are some differences between one and the other, doctors ask for moderation in any type of sodium source for the body.. What are the differences between table salt and sea salt?

While there are some differences between one salt and another, doctors at the Mayo Clinic explain that navy is generally “promoted as a better alternative.” healthy to table salt.” And they clarify that this is not so.

The sal marina and table salt “have the same basic nutritional value,” having comparable amounts of sodium by weight.

Thus, professionals comment that regardless of which salt is preferred, it should always be used in moderation. According to doctors’ dietary guidelines, It is recommended to limit sodium “to less than 2,300 milligrams per day. “That’s about the amount of sodium in a teaspoon of table salt.”

What is the difference between table salt and sea salt?

The table salt usually sodium chloride with some other minerals such as magnesium, potassium and iodine. For its part, sea salt has more trace elements and minerals and may have a higher iodine content.

This would help your health, but perhaps the most important detail is that sea salt usually has a slightly stronger flavor and this can lead to using less quantity when seasoning a meal. And here is the advantage.

As the Mayo Clinic doctors explain, but also Any other health professional, excess sodium is bad for a person’s cardiovascular health.

The differences between one salt and another are flavor, size, texture and processing.

Sea salt has a color gris, typical of its natural state and being less refined than the salt used to season a meal, has some extra nutrients. The main thing is, without a doubt, that it encourages a more moderate sodium intake due to its strong flavor.

They also show differences in texture and size. While table salt It is thin and dissolves quicklythe marinade is thicker and generates a certain crunch on foods, such as meat, vegetables or grilled fish.

Another difference is the precio. In general, sea salt is not only not widely available in supermarkets like table salt, but it is also much more expensive.

How to reduce salt consumption in your diet

As said, doctors recommend reducing the amount of sodium in the diet. One way to do this is to buy sea salt to add less to your meals. A better option is to replace salt with spices and condiments that give flavor to meat, rice, or boiled potatoes.

For example, if you add smoked paprika or ground chili to roasted vegetables, if you add pepper, balsamic vinegar and a good olive oil to a salad, it will undoubtedly be a much healthier meal.

Another way is to avoid ultra-processed foods as much as possible, such as mayonnaise that is not homemade, vegetable or meat broths, or foods that are sold pre-cooked. All of these products have a lot of sodium.

It is good to get into the habit of reviewing the hang tags of the products when shopping. It is mandatory that a list detailing the amount of calories, sodium, carbohydrates, fat, etc. appear on these labels. that every food that is sold has.

When it is seen that a product has a large amount of any of these variables, it is not highly recommended for a healthy diet.